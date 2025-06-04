I’ve Studied Over 200 Kids: The Ones with High Emotional Intelligence Have Parents Who Do 7 Things Early On

Emotional intelligence—the ability to recognize, understand, and manage emotions—is one of the most critical factors influencing a child’s future success and happiness. Children with strong emotional intelligence navigate social relationships more effectively, cope better with stress, and achieve greater academic and personal fulfillment.



Over the past decade, I’ve conducted extensive research involving more than 200 children and their families to uncover the key behaviors that parents adopt early on to nurture emotional intelligence. Through careful observation and interviews, I discovered a clear pattern: parents who consistently exhibited specific behaviors significantly boosted their children’s emotional growth. Here are the seven essential practices these parents employed.