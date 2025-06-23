I’ve been a performance coach for 20 years: The 26 traits that separate good employees from irreplaceable ones

After two decades as a performance coach, I’ve witnessed firsthand what sets apart merely good employees from those considered truly irreplaceable. Most professionals have solid skills and reliability, but only a select few consistently deliver extraordinary value to their organizations. These exceptional individuals aren’t just proficient—they exhibit rare traits that create lasting impact, drive teams forward, and shape company culture. In this article, I’ll share the three defining qualities that separate the best from the indispensable—traits I’ve seen transform average contributors into linchpins.