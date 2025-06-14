Is The Universe Really Infinite?

The concept of “infinity” has captured human imagination for millennia, but what does infinity truly mean in the context of astrophysics? In cosmology, infinity describes something without boundaries or limits—an endless expanse in space and time. Astrophysicists often struggle with this abstract concept when attempting to comprehend the accurate scale and structure of the universe.



Infinity, however, isn’t simply a number or quantity; it’s an idea representing boundlessness. Cosmological models often employ infinity to describe either spatial dimensions that extend endlessly outward or temporal aspects that continue indefinitely into the future. But is our universe truly infinite? Let’s explore what modern astrophysics reveals.