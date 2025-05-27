I’m from Japan: Here’s what we eat every day for a long, healthy life—it’s our ‘secret to longevity’

Japan is renowned for its remarkable life expectancy, often attributed to traditional dietary habits that emphasize balance and nutrition. The Japanese have long embraced a diet rich in whole foods, focusing on fresh vegetables, fish, and rice. These staples not only provide essential nutrients but also contribute to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The Japanese way of eating is more than just food—it’s a cultural philosophy that prioritizes health and wellness. Join me as we explore the daily diet that keeps many Japanese people thriving well into their golden years.