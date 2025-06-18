Home Health I’m a Nurse Who’s Worked in 4 Countries—Here Are the 15 Health Habits Americans Get Completely Wrong
Health

I’m a Nurse Who’s Worked in 4 Countries—Here Are the 15 Health Habits Americans Get Completely Wrong

By Chu E. - June 18, 2025

After working as a nurse across four countries—spanning both continents and cultures—I’ve witnessed firsthand how everyday health habits can shape lives. Americans, in particular, stand out for their unique blend of approaches to wellness. Some are surprisingly effective, while others leave much to be desired. Drawing on my experiences, I’ll share the 15 health habits Americans get completely wrong—and the 10 they actually get right. These insights may just change the way you think about your own daily routines.

1. Overreliance on Processed Foods

Rows of brightly packaged chips, sodas, and sugary snacks line the grocery store shelves, tempting hungry shoppers. | Image Source: belleabouttown.com

One of the most striking differences I’ve noticed is the American dependence on processed and ultra-processed foods. From packaged snacks to ready-made meals, these foods dominate the average diet.
This habit is a leading contributor to obesity and chronic diseases in the United States. In contrast, countries like Italy and Japan make fresh, whole foods a daily staple—resulting in noticeably better overall health and vitality. It’s a lesson in the power of what we put on our plates.

2. Skipping Preventive Care

A caring doctor reviews medical charts with a patient during a routine health screening at a bright, modern clinic. | Image Source: careeronestop.org

In the U.S., many people neglect preventive care, often skipping routine check-ups and screenings due to cost concerns or busy schedules.
This can lead to late diagnoses of serious conditions, making treatment more difficult and costly.
In countries with universal healthcare—like Canada—preventive screenings are far more common and accessible. The difference is clear: prioritizing prevention helps catch health issues early, improving outcomes and reducing long-term risks.

3. Excessive Antibiotic Use

Rows of antibiotic bottles and medicine boxes neatly line the shelves of a bright, well-organized pharmacy. | Photo by Polina Tankilevitch on Pexels

Many Americans expect antibiotics for ailments like colds or sore throats, even when they’re not needed.
This habit is dangerous—it accelerates antibiotic resistance and undermines future treatments.
In countries like Germany, strict prescribing guidelines ensure antibiotics are used only when truly necessary. It’s a critical lesson in using powerful medicines with respect and caution.

4. Underestimating the Importance of Sleep

A cozy bedroom scene with a person tucked under soft blankets, an alarm clock glowing softly on the nightstand. | Photo by Anastasiya Vragova on Pexels

Chronic sleep deprivation is widespread in the U.S., with many sacrificing rest for work, screen time, or social obligations.
This ongoing lack of sleep can impact both physical and mental health in dramatic ways.
In contrast, Scandinavian countries actively promote healthy sleep routines and recognize rest as a cornerstone of wellness.
Prioritizing quality sleep is a simple, profound way to boost overall health.

5. Sedentary Lifestyles

A focused professional sits at her desk, pedaling a compact under-desk cycle while working in a modern office. | Image Source: weightymatters.ca

The typical American day often involves long commutes and hours at a desk, resulting in a highly sedentary lifestyle.
This lack of regular movement is a major risk factor for obesity, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
In the Netherlands, however, cycling is a way of life, naturally integrating physical activity into daily routines.
Embracing more movement throughout the day can make a world of difference.

6. Ignoring Mental Health

A diverse group of people sits in a circle, sharing supportive conversations in a warm, inviting therapy session. | Image Source: jjenglishcareers.commons.gc.cuny.edu

In the U.S., mental health is still surrounded by stigma, and many lack access to adequate support or resources.
As a result, countless individuals suffer in silence, and mental wellness is often deprioritized.
In Australia, open conversations and robust support services are more common, helping people seek help without shame.
Prioritizing mental health is essential for a truly balanced life.

7. Super-Sized Portions

A generous restaurant portion fills the plate with vibrant vegetables, tender protein, and a side of golden fries. | Image Source: farefilm.it

Portion control is a major issue in the U.S., where restaurant and even home servings are often double the size of those in Europe.
This culture of abundance can easily lead to overeating and gradual weight gain.
In France, for example, smaller, more mindful portions are the norm, helping people enjoy meals without excess. Being mindful of serving sizes is a simple step toward better health.

8. Excessive Sugar Consumption

A colorful assortment of sodas and sugary snacks is displayed on a table, tempting taste buds with every bite and sip. | Photo by Lucas Andrade on Pexels

In the U.S., sugary drinks and snacks are consumed with surprising frequency, making added sugar a daily reality for many Americans.
This habit increases the risk of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.
Meanwhile, countries like Japan and Norway keep sugar intake much lower, favoring naturally sweet foods instead.
Reducing sugar can have an immediate, positive impact on health.

9. Neglecting Hydration

A sleek water bottle filled with crisp, refreshing water sits ready to quench your thirst and boost hydration. | Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels

Many Americans reach for coffee, soda, or energy drinks instead of water, often overlooking the importance of proper hydration.
This can lead to fatigue, headaches, and long-term health issues.
In countries like Greece, drinking water throughout the day is a cultural norm.
Making water the beverage of choice is a small shift with big health benefits.

10. Limited Use of Public Transportation

Source: cronkitenews.asu.edu

In the U.S., a car-centric lifestyle means many people rarely walk or use public transit, missing out on opportunities for daily movement.
This reliance on personal vehicles often leads to less physical activity and more sedentary habits.
In the UK, public transportation and walking are seamlessly woven into daily routines, encouraging natural exercise. Small changes in commuting habits can foster healthier, more active lifestyles.

11. Underappreciating Social Connections

A lively group of friends shares laughter and conversation around a cozy table, celebrating the spirit of community. | Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

Social isolation is becoming more prevalent in the U.S., where busy schedules and digital distractions often replace in-person interactions.
This can negatively affect both mental and physical health.
In Spain, regular gatherings with friends and family are deeply valued, supporting emotional well-being and resilience.
Fostering meaningful social connections is a vital, often overlooked, health habit.

12. Fast Food as a Norm

A car waits at a busy drive-thru window as a cashier hands over a freshly made burger and fries. | Photo by Robin Stickel on Pexels

For many Americans, fast food has become a regular part of life—quick, convenient, and ever-present.
Unfortunately, this habit contributes to rising obesity rates and poor nutrition.
In many Asian countries, home-cooked meals remain the standard, emphasizing fresh ingredients and balanced flavors.
Shifting away from fast food and embracing home cooking can lead to lasting health improvements.

13. Excessive Alcohol at Social Events

Glasses of red and white wine clink together as friends laugh and celebrate at a lively party gathering. | Photo by Elina Sazonova on Pexels

Social gatherings in the U.S. frequently involve heavy drinking, with alcohol taking center stage at many events.
This can lead to unhealthy habits and increased health risks over time.
By contrast, in Mediterranean cultures, alcohol is typically enjoyed moderately and always paired with meals, fostering a healthier relationship with drinking.
Moderation and context make all the difference in alcohol’s impact on health.

14. Inconsistent Sun Protection

A smiling woman applies sunscreen to her shoulders on a sandy beach, protecting her skin from sunburn under a clear sky. | Photo by Anna Tarazevich on Pexels

In the U.S., sporadic sunscreen use leads to frequent sunburns and increases the risk of skin cancer.
Many people only apply sunscreen on sunny days or during vacations, neglecting daily protection.
Australians, on the other hand, are taught sun safety from a young age, making consistent protection second nature.
Incorporating sun safety into daily routines is crucial for long-term skin health.

15. Misunderstanding Work-Life Balance

A professional unwinds with a cup of tea at their desk, blending productivity and relaxation in a modern office. | Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels

The American culture of overwork often glorifies long hours and constant availability, but this comes at the cost of well-being and family life.
Burnout, stress, and health problems frequently follow.
In Sweden, work-life balance is protected through both legislation and strong social norms, ensuring people have time to recharge.
Striking a healthy balance between work and personal life is essential for sustainable wellness.

16. Regular Physical Activity

Focused runners power through their workouts on treadmills, filling the gym with energy and determination during exercise. | Photo by Liliana Drew on Pexels

While some habits need improvement, Americans excel at making fitness a priority.
Gym memberships, running clubs, and outdoor sports are popular across all ages, and many embrace structured exercise as part of their routine. In several other countries, physical activity is not as actively promoted or accessible.
According to the CDC, this focus on movement helps many Americans stay healthy, energized, and resilient.

17. Emphasis on Dental Hygiene

A child stands at the bathroom sink, carefully brushing their teeth with a blue toothbrush for healthy smiles. | Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels

Dental hygiene is one area where Americans truly shine.
Brushing twice a day, flossing, and making regular dental visits are ingrained habits for many families.
In contrast, dental care can be less emphasized or accessible in other countries.
According to the American Dental Association, these practices help prevent cavities, gum disease, and contribute to overall health.

18. Openness to Medical Innovation

State-of-the-art medical equipment surrounds doctors in a bright hospital room, showcasing the latest innovations in patient care. | Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

The United States stands out for its embrace of medical innovation.
From advanced diagnostic tools to cutting-edge treatments, American healthcare rapidly adopts new technologies, often improving outcomes and expanding options for patients.
This willingness to innovate isn’t as common everywhere.
According to the NIH, this proactive approach has led to life-saving breakthroughs and better quality of care.

19. Strong Culture of Volunteerism

A group of volunteers cheerfully sorts donated clothing, working together to support their local community and help those in need. | Photo by Julia M Cameron on Pexels

Volunteering is deeply rooted in American society, with millions dedicating time to support their communities each year.
This commitment to service not only strengthens neighborhoods but also boosts mental well-being and personal fulfillment.
In many other countries, volunteerism isn’t as widely practiced or celebrated.
The American spirit of giving back is a powerful force for both individual and collective health.

20. Access to a Wide Range of Fitness Activities

A group of people flows through a yoga sequence in a bright studio, combining fitness and sports in harmony. | Photo by Yan Krukau on Pexels

Americans enjoy unparalleled access to diverse fitness activities—everything from yoga and pilates to basketball and community races.
This variety makes it easier for people to find activities they enjoy and stick with them, supporting lifelong health.
According to the CDC, such accessibility is a major reason active lifestyles are achievable for so many in the U.S.

21. Public Health Campaigns

A diverse group of volunteers hands out informational flyers at a bustling park to promote public health awareness. | Source: flickr.com

The U.S. is known for its robust public health campaigns that tackle issues like smoking cessation, heart health, and vaccination awareness.
These initiatives are credited with changing behaviors and improving health outcomes on a national scale.
Few countries match the scope or impact of these efforts, which empower people to make informed, healthier choices every day.

22. Preparedness for Emergencies

A first responder demonstrates CPR on a training mannequin, highlighting the importance of first aid in emergency preparedness. | Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels

In the U.S., there’s a strong emphasis on emergency preparedness.
CPR, first aid training, and disaster response drills are widely available and often encouraged in schools, workplaces, and communities.
In many other countries, such training isn’t as prioritized or accessible.
The American Red Cross plays a key role in equipping citizens with life-saving skills, fostering confidence and readiness.

23. Focus on Personal Hygiene

A pair of hands creates a rich lather with soap under running water, highlighting the importance of clean hands. | Photo by Ron Lach on Pexels

Personal hygiene is taken seriously in the U.S., with frequent handwashing and cleanliness forming part of daily routines.
These habits play a significant role in reducing the spread of infections and illnesses.
According to the CDC, consistent hand hygiene is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay healthy—something that’s not emphasized everywhere.

24. Support for People with Disabilities

A wheelchair user confidently navigates a ramp into a bright building, highlighting the importance of accessible, inclusive spaces for all. | Photo by United Nations Development Programme in Europe and CIS on Openverse

The U.S. stands out for its strong accessibility laws and inclusive practices for people with disabilities.
Ramps, accessible transportation, and workplace accommodations are mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), greatly improving quality of life and independence.
Many countries lag behind in this area, making the American commitment to inclusion a model for others to follow.

25. Wide Availability of Health Information

A woman browses health information on her laptop, seeking trustworthy medical advice from reputable sources online. | Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels

One of America’s greatest strengths is the easy access to reliable health information provided by organizations like MedlinePlus and the CDC.
This empowers individuals to make informed choices about their well-being and care.
Learning from global habits—both the good and the bad—can inspire us all to build healthier lives, one habit at a time.
Take what works, rethink what doesn’t, and invest in your health—wherever you are.

