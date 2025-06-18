I’m a Marine Biologist—Here Are 28 Shocking Things I’ve Found in Ocean Plastic

Every time I venture out onto the ocean, I’m reminded just how vast and mysterious our seas are. Yet, one issue has become impossible to ignore: plastic pollution. During my years as a marine biologist, I’ve uncovered items in ocean plastic that are both unexpected and alarming.

Examining the contents of ocean plastic isn’t just about curiosity—it’s crucial. These discoveries reveal threats not only to marine ecosystems but also to our own health, as toxins and debris make their way up the food chain. What I’ve found will surprise—and disturb—you.