I’m a Geriatrician—These 12 Symptoms Are Never ‘Just Old Age’

Too often, symptoms in older adults are brushed off as inevitable parts of aging. But as a geriatrician, I see firsthand how easily treatable or serious conditions get overlooked when dismissed as “just old age.”

While some changes are expected over time, many symptoms—like sudden confusion or unexplained weight loss—are red flags, not normal milestones. It’s crucial to notice these signs instead of ignoring them, as early intervention can dramatically improve quality of life. Recognizing what’s not normal is the first step toward better health as we age.