I’m a Former Silicon Valley Engineer: Why I Refuse to Give My Kids Smartphones Until They’re 16

As a former Silicon Valley engineer, I spent years developing technologies that have shaped the way we live and connect. Yet when it comes to my own kids, I draw a firm line: no smartphones until they turn 16.

This stance often sparks debate, both among fellow tech insiders and concerned parents. With headlines filled with warnings about tech addiction and cyberbullying, the question looms larger than ever—why keep smartphones away from children?

My journey, both personal and professional, has led me to reconsider the role of technology in our children’s lives.