I’m a Climate Scientist—Here Are 26 Climate Myths I’m Tired of Hearing

Despite overwhelming scientific evidence, climate change misinformation continues to spread across conversations, media, and even policy debates. These persistent myths not only muddy public understanding but also delay urgent action we need to take for a safer future. As a climate scientist, I see firsthand how these misconceptions undermine trust in science and create unnecessary confusion. Debunking these myths isn’t just an academic exercise—it’s essential for informed decision-making, effective policies, and a collective response to our planet’s greatest challenge.