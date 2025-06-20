I track antibiotic resistance: The 5 bacteria that are winning the war against medicine

Antibiotic resistance is quietly reshaping modern medicine—and not for the better. What began as a triumph of science now faces a terrifying reversal, as bacteria adapt and fight back against once-powerful drugs. The overuse and misuse of antibiotics in healthcare and agriculture have accelerated this evolution, breeding superbugs: bacteria so resilient they can shrug off even our most potent treatments. The result? Routine infections and minor injuries could once again become deadly.

In this article, we’ll meet the five most notorious bacterial foes currently outmaneuvering our medical arsenal.