I Hacked My Own Brain for 30 Days—The Results Terrified Me

It started as a casual curiosity—could I really rewire my mind in just 30 days? I’d read countless articles about neuroplasticity and brain hacking, but I wanted to find out what would happen if I combined science-backed techniques with a few unconventional experiments.

For a month, I became my own guinea pig, tracking every shift in mood, focus, and behavior.

What began as a quest for self-improvement quickly spiraled into something far more unsettling—the results were not just surprising, but genuinely disturbing.