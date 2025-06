The idea that we can unlock someone’s hidden thoughts with a glance or gesture is undeniably alluring. Books, movies, and TV shows have fueled the belief that reading body language is a secret superpower. Yet, while we search for “tells” in crossed arms or darting eyes, we’re often led astray by popular myths. These misconceptions don’t just result in awkward misinterpretations—they can make us look downright foolish. So why do we fall for these myths, and how can we stop embarrassing ourselves?