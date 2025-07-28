How Long Do Human Cells Actually Live? Your Body Replaces Itself Constantly

Most people imagine their body as a static collection of cells, but the truth is far more dynamic and surprising. New research has revealed that your body is in a constant state of renewal, with cells living, dying, and being replaced at astonishing rates. Scientists have uncovered the specific lifespans of different cell types, unveiling a hidden world of continuous transformation. These discoveries are not just fascinating—they’re changing our understanding of health, healing, and even the origins of disease. The story of cellular turnover is rewriting what we know about our own bodies, as highlighted by ongoing research from institutions like Nature.