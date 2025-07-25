How Big Is Space, Really? 15 Facts That’ll Break Your Brain

Space is unimaginably vast, stretching beyond anything most humans can easily comprehend. Scientists estimate that the observable universe is about 93 billion light-years across—an expanse so immense that even light, traveling at 299,792 kilometers per second, would need billions of years just to cross it. This sheer scale makes even our solar system seem almost insignificant by comparison.

To put it simply, the distances involved are so enormous that they challenge our very understanding of reality. For more, see NASA.