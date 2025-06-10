How Bad Really Is the Radiation on Mars?

Mars is a world of breathtaking landscapes—and hidden dangers. Unlike Earth, Mars lacks a protective magnetic field and has only a thin, fragile atmosphere. This means the planet’s surface is constantly bombarded by cosmic rays and solar radiation. For scientists and engineers dreaming of sending humans to Mars, understanding this radiation is a top priority. It’s not just an abstract hazard: radiation profoundly shapes mission planning, technology, and astronaut safety. As we look toward future exploration, unraveling the reality of Martian radiation is crucial for any hope of long-term survival.