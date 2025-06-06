Here’s Everything We Know About GTA 6: Release Date, Characters, Setting & What to Expect

Few games carry the immense anticipation and excitement that surrounds the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). Following the unprecedented success of GTA 5—a title that not only broke sales records but reshaped open-world gaming—fans and industry experts alike have enormous expectations for Rockstar Games’ next major installment. With the studio’s reputation for groundbreaking gameplay, compelling narratives, and meticulous detail, GTA 6 is poised to redefine gaming once again. This comprehensive breakdown explores everything we currently know and expect, from its rumored release date and intriguing new characters to its setting and innovative gameplay features.