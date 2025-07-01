Greenland Sharks Can Live for 400 Years. Scientists Are Using DNA to Unravel Their Longevity Secrets

The Greenland shark is one of nature’s most extraordinary survivors. Dwelling in the frigid depths of the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, this mysterious creature boasts a lifespan that defies belief—some individuals are estimated to live up to 400 years. These ancient sharks glide through the ocean’s darkness, carrying secrets from centuries past. Their remarkable longevity makes them living time capsules, sparking curiosity among scientists eager to unlock the biological mysteries that allow such a slow, yet enduring, existence. What makes them live so long? The answer may lie deep within their DNA.