Geologists Find 4.4-Billion-Year-Old Zircon Crystals, Oldest Materials on Earth

The discovery of 4.4-billion-year-old zircon crystals represents a monumental breakthrough in geology. These tiny minerals are the oldest known materials ever found on Earth, predating even the planet’s earliest rocks. Their extraordinary age offers a rare glimpse into the planet’s formative years, when the surface was still taking shape. By studying these zircons, scientists can unlock secrets about Earth’s earliest conditions—long before life emerged. Such findings not only reshape our understanding of geological history but also shed light on how planets evolve across the universe.