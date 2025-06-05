Genetic cholesterol eliminated by new drug, reducing heart attack risk, study finds

Researchers have achieved a landmark advance in cardiovascular medicine by unveiling an experimental drug that almost completely wipes out lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a)—a cholesterol-like particle driven by genetics. Often called the “silent risk,” high Lp(a) levels can lurk undetected, raising the chances of heart attacks and strokes even in otherwise healthy individuals. This promising new treatment, recently detailed in leading medical journals, offers renewed hope for millions who previously faced limited or no solutions for managing inherited cholesterol risks. The discovery marks a pivotal shift in preventing genetically linked heart disease.