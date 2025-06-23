Gene therapy will cure the incurable: 30 genetic diseases with expiration dates

Gene therapy is rapidly transforming the landscape of modern medicine, turning what was once unimaginable into reality. By targeting the very root of disease—our DNA—these treatments offer hope where none existed before. Rare and devastating genetic disorders that have long defied conventional therapies are now seeing remarkable breakthroughs. This article highlights 30 genetic diseases now facing potential “expiration dates” as gene therapy accelerates toward cures, changing lives and rewriting the future of healthcare.