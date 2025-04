When Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission launched on April 14, 2025, it made history as the first all-female spaceflight in over six decades. Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn captivated the world during their 11-minute journey to the Kármán line. Their flight combined personal victories, scientific breakthroughs, and cultural significance that resonated globally. Let’s look at the 23 most unforgettable moments from this groundbreaking mission.