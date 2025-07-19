Forest Apocalypse: Why 2025’s Deforestation Crisis Threatens Human Civilization

The world is facing an unprecedented forest loss, with 2024 marking one of the most destructive years on record. Vast tracts of rainforests and woodlands are vanishing at rates not seen before, driven by industrial expansion, agriculture, and climate change. Forests are not just biodiversity havens—they are essential to planetary health, regulating climate, water cycles, and air quality. As we enter 2025, scientists warn that accelerating deforestation could trigger tipping points with catastrophic global consequences. Recent analyses from the Global Forest Watch underscore the urgency and scale of this rapidly worsening crisis.