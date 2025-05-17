Fire in a Bottle: 30 Spirits That Will Put Hair on Your Chest (And Maybe Burn It Off)

Let’s talk about serious drinks. The kind that make your throat burn and your eyes water. These aren’t your typical weekend sippers. They’re the heavy-hitters of the alcohol world, all packing more than 40% ABV (alcohol by volume). From Polish pure alcohol to centuries-old cognacs, this collection covers spirits that demand respect. Some are meant for mixing, others for cautious sipping, but all deserve a spot on your radar if you’re curious about the strongest commercially available drinks around.