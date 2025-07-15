FDA Approves First Drug Designed Specifically for Postpartum Depression After 70 Years

Postpartum depression has silently affected millions of mothers worldwide, often leaving them feeling isolated and overwhelmed during what should be a joyful time. For over seven decades, treatments have been limited to general antidepressants, with none developed specifically for this unique condition.
In a landmark decision, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the very first drug designed explicitly for postpartum depression. This long-awaited innovation marks a pivotal moment in maternal mental health care, offering hope and targeted relief to families everywhere.
Postpartum depression has silently affected millions of mothers worldwide, often leaving them feeling isolated and overwhelmed during what should be a joyful time. For over seven decades, treatments have been limited to general antidepressants, with none developed specifically for this unique condition.