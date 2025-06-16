Evolution’s Biggest Mistakes: 24 Body Parts That Prove We’re Still Works in Progress

When picturing the human body, it’s tempting to imagine a marvel of flawless engineering. But evolution isn’t a master designer—it’s more like an improviser, tinkering and patching as we adapt to new environments. Instead of streamlining us for efficiency, evolution often leaves behind quirky remnants and awkward leftovers from our prehistoric past. From vestigial organs to odd structural flaws, our anatomy is packed with evidence that we’re still works in progress. Let’s explore 24 body parts that highlight just how imperfectly we’ve been put together.