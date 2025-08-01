Every Atom in Your Body Is Billions of Years Old—Except for One Element

Matter is more than what we see—it’s a story written across billions of years. The atoms forming our bodies have traveled through unimaginable distances and epochs, shaped by cataclysmic events like the Big Bang and the fiery lifecycles of stars. Nearly every atom inside you—carbon, oxygen, calcium—originated long before Earth itself. Yet, there is one extraordinary exception: a radioactive element, constantly renewed, that defies the rule of cosmic antiquity. Join us as we unravel the fascinating journey of your atoms and reveal which element rewrites the rules of time.