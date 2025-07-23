Do Mice Have Hearts of Gold? Studies Show They Can Be “Good Samaritans”

Recent advances in animal behavior science are turning long-held assumptions upside down. Surprising new evidence shows that mice—often dismissed as simple, instinct-driven creatures—can display remarkable acts of kindness toward each other. These rodent “Good Samaritans” have been observed helping their peers escape from distressing situations, sparking curiosity and debate among scientists. Such findings challenge the traditional belief that empathy and compassion are unique to humans and a few select species. As we dive deeper, the question arises: Are mice capable of genuine selflessness?