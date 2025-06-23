Consciousness remains science’s greatest mystery: 25 things about your mind scientists can’t explain

Despite breathtaking advances in neuroscience and psychology, consciousness—the very experience of being aware—remains one of the deepest puzzles in science.

How does subjective experience arise from physical matter? Why do we have thoughts, feelings, and a sense of self? Even with sophisticated brain scans and computational models, there are profound mysteries about the mind that continue to baffle researchers.

This article explores 25 major questions about your mind that scientists simply can’t explain—yet.