Common Supplements and Medications Could Cause Liver Damage, Studies Show
Common Supplements and Medications Could Cause Liver Damage, Studies Show

By Chu E. - June 5, 2025

Recent studies reveal a troubling rise in drug-induced liver injury, sparking concern among medical experts worldwide. The liver, responsible for breaking down and detoxifying nearly everything we ingest, faces increasing pressure from both common medications and popular dietary supplements. Cases of liver damage linked to everyday products are becoming more frequent, according to new research. Health professionals warn that the surge in self-medication and unregulated supplement use is putting this vital organ at risk. As awareness grows, understanding the hidden dangers lurking in medicine cabinets is more important than ever.

1. Acetaminophen (Paracetamol)

Several pill bottles labeled acetaminophen are grouped together, highlighting a common choice among over-the-counter painkillers. | Image source: Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels

Acetaminophen, commonly found in pain relievers and cold medicines, is a leading cause of acute liver failure in the United States. Even small overdoses or extended use at high doses can overwhelm the liver’s detoxification process, resulting in severe, sometimes fatal, injury. Many people unknowingly exceed the safe limit by combining multiple products that contain acetaminophen. According to the Mayo Clinic, prompt medical attention is critical if an overdose is suspected, as liver damage can occur rapidly.

2. Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

A bottle of ibuprofen tablets sits beside a glass of water, highlighting a common NSAID used for pain relief. | Image source: Photo by Polina Tankilevitch on Pexels

NSAIDs, including ibuprofen and naproxen, are staples in households for treating pain and inflammation. While typically safe when used as directed, prolonged or excessive use can trigger rare but serious cases of liver injury. Individuals with pre-existing liver conditions are at even higher risk. The FDA cautions that patients should adhere strictly to recommended dosages and consult healthcare providers if they have liver concerns, especially before long-term NSAID use.

3. Aspirin

A close-up view of white aspirin tablets scattered alongside other round pain relievers on a clean surface. | Image source: Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Aspirin is widely trusted for pain relief, fever reduction, and heart health. However, in rare cases, high doses can cause liver toxicity. Children with viral illnesses are especially vulnerable, as aspirin use may trigger Reye’s syndrome, a potentially deadly condition. Careful dosing and age-appropriate use are essential to avoid serious complications.

4. Nimesulide

A blister pack of Nimesulide NSAID tablets lies on a clean surface, ready for pain relief use. | Image source: Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels

Nimesulide, an NSAID used for pain and inflammation, has drawn attention for its significant risk of liver toxicity. Several countries have restricted or banned its use after reports of rapid-onset liver failure, even with short-term treatment. Despite these concerns, nimesulide remains available in some regions but carries strong warnings from health authorities. The World Health Organization urges caution and close monitoring in areas where nimesulide is still prescribed.

5. Methotrexate

A vial of methotrexate stands beside a syringe and gloves, highlighting its role in chemotherapy and autoimmune disease treatment. | Image source: Photo by Thirdman on Pexels

Methotrexate is a powerful medication used to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. However, its use can lead to cumulative liver damage, especially with long-term therapy or in patients with additional liver risk factors. To minimize harm, doctors require regular liver function monitoring for anyone on methotrexate. The American College of Rheumatology emphasizes the importance of ongoing surveillance and patient education to reduce the likelihood of serious complications.

6. Corticosteroids

Blister packs of prednisone tablets are neatly arranged, showcasing a commonly prescribed corticosteroid medication for various conditions. | Image source: Photo by Kampus Production on Pexels

Corticosteroids like prednisone play a vital role in controlling inflammation and immune responses. However, long-term or high-dose use can lead to fatty liver changes and, in rare instances, acute liver injury. Patients using corticosteroids should be aware of these risks and consult with their healthcare provider for regular monitoring. For more information, see LiverTox.

7. Isoniazid

A doctor reviews a patient’s liver function chart while holding a bottle of isoniazid, a key tuberculosis medication. | Image source: Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

Isoniazid is a cornerstone medication for treating and preventing tuberculosis, but it is also recognized for its potential to cause drug-induced hepatitis. The risk of liver injury rises with age and is further elevated by alcohol consumption during treatment. To minimize harm, healthcare providers recommend regular liver function monitoring throughout therapy. For detailed patient guidance, visit the CDC’s isoniazid factsheet.

8. Tetracyclines

Bright yellow tetracycline antibiotic capsules are scattered across a white surface, highlighting their distinct color and form. | Image source: Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels

Tetracyclines are a class of antibiotics used to treat a wide range of infections. However, these medications can cause fatty liver changes and, in rare cases, acute liver failure—particularly at high doses or in pregnant women. For those at increased risk, healthcare providers may choose alternative antibiotics. Learn more about tetracyclines and their side effects at MedlinePlus.

9. Halothane

A vial of halothane sits beside gleaming surgical tools, ready for use in an upcoming anesthesia procedure. | Image source: Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

Halothane, once widely used as an inhaled anesthetic, is now rarely chosen due to its risk of immune-mediated liver injury after repeated exposure. Although such reactions are rare, they can be severe and life-threatening. The adoption of newer anesthetics with lower hepatotoxic risk has greatly reduced halothane’s use in modern medical practice. More details are available at LiverTox.

10. Turmeric (Curcumin) Supplements

A bottle of turmeric supplements spills vibrant curcumin capsules onto a rustic table alongside other herbal supplements. | Image source: Photo by Jellybee on Pexels

Turmeric is celebrated for its anti-inflammatory benefits, but concerns have emerged regarding high-dose supplements. While culinary use is generally safe, concentrated extracts and capsules have been linked to severe liver injury in rare cases. Experts advise caution with turmeric supplements, especially at higher doses or with prolonged use. For more on these findings, see the recent study from JAMA Network Open.

11. Green Tea Extract

A collection of supplement bottles and herbal pills containing green tea extract arranged neatly on a clean surface. | Image source: Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels

Green tea extract is commonly included in weight-loss and wellness supplements, but its concentrated form has been linked to liver toxicity. While drinking brewed green tea poses little risk, high doses in supplement form can cause serious liver injury in susceptible individuals. Consumers should be cautious and consult a healthcare provider before using green tea extracts. Further information is available from LiverTox.

12. Ashwagandha

Freshly harvested ashwagandha roots are laid out alongside a bottle of herbal supplement capsules on a rustic table. | Image source: Photo by Tamanna Rumee on Pexels

Ashwagandha, a popular adaptogenic supplement, is generally considered safe but has recently been linked to acute liver injury in some individuals. Reported cases include jaundice and even liver failure, often developing after several weeks of use. Users should monitor for symptoms and consult a healthcare provider if concerns arise. Learn more at the NIH NCCIH.

13. Garcinia Cambogia

A bottle of herbal Garcinia Cambogia capsules is surrounded by fresh green fruit, highlighting its natural weight loss benefits. | Image source: Photo by Polina Tankilevitch on Pexels

Garcinia cambogia is widely marketed as a weight-loss supplement, but its use has been linked to severe liver toxicity. Some individuals have experienced acute liver failure, and in rare cases, transplantation was required. Despite its popularity, there is limited scientific evidence supporting its effectiveness for weight loss. For more details and safety updates, visit LiverTox.

14. Red Yeast Rice

A bottle of red yeast rice herbal supplement sits beside capsules, promoting natural support for healthy cholesterol levels. | Image source: Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels

Red yeast rice is often used as a natural cholesterol-lowering supplement because it contains compounds similar to prescription statins. However, the unregulated potency of these products can lead to unpredictable effects, including liver injury—especially when combined with other cholesterol medications. Consumers are urged to consult their healthcare provider before use. Read more at the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements.

15. Black Cohosh

A bottle of black cohosh herbal capsules sits beside fresh leaves, highlighting its use as a menopause supplement. | Image source: Photo by Miguel Á. Padriñán on Pexels

Black cohosh is a herbal remedy commonly used for menopause symptom relief, but it has been linked to hepatitis and liver failure in some users. The unpredictable composition and quality of supplements can increase these risks. The FDA cautions consumers to be vigilant and seek medical advice before using black cohosh products.

16. Kratom

Lush green kratom leaves are carefully arranged beside a bowl filled with powdered herbal supplement for natural wellness. | Image source: Photo by Alexander Grey on Pexels

Kratom is promoted as a natural remedy for pain and opioid withdrawal, but it carries a risk of liver injury, including cholestatic hepatitis. Reports of liver problems have increased alongside kratom’s growing use in the U.S. Symptoms often appear within a few weeks of starting the supplement. For more information and recent public health alerts, visit the CDC.

17. Kava

A rustic wooden bowl brims with earthy kava root powder, ready to be mixed into a soothing herbal drink. | Image source: Photo by Gundula Vogel on Pexels

Kava is a traditional herbal remedy used for anxiety and relaxation, but it has been associated with severe liver toxicity. Documented effects include hepatitis, cirrhosis, and even liver failure. Due to these risks, several countries have restricted or banned kava supplements. For more information, see the Mayo Clinic overview.

18. Anabolic Steroids

A collection of pill vials labeled as anabolic steroids sits beside a set of bodybuilding weights on a gym bench. | Image source: Photo by Anna Tarazevich on Pexels

Anabolic steroids, frequently used illegally or without prescription for muscle building, are well known for their potential to cause serious liver injury. Complications include liver tumors and cholestasis, with damage that can be severe or even irreversible. The risks far outweigh any perceived benefits. Find detailed information at LiverTox.

19. Amiodarone

A close-up view of white amiodarone heart medication tablets neatly arranged beside their prescription bottle on a table. | Image source: Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels

Amiodarone is a powerful medication used to manage heart rhythm disorders, but it can accumulate in liver tissue over time. This buildup increases the risk of chronic liver injury, cirrhosis, and even acute hepatitis, particularly with long-term therapy. Regular liver monitoring is essential for anyone taking this drug. For further guidance, see the Cleveland Clinic.

20. Statins

Several pill bottles labeled as cholesterol medication, including statins, are neatly arranged on a reflective white surface. | Image source: Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels

Statins are among the most commonly prescribed medications for lowering cholesterol and reducing heart disease risk. While generally safe, these drugs can sometimes cause elevations in liver enzymes. Serious liver injury is rare, but regular monitoring is recommended to catch any issues early. For a balanced perspective on statin safety, visit Harvard Health.

21. Herbal Teas and Blends

A cozy assortment of herbal tea blends and vibrant herbal infusions displayed in delicate glass jars and rustic teacups. | Image source: Photo by Yan Krukau on Pexels

Certain herbal teas—particularly those containing unregulated blends of multiple botanicals—have been linked to outbreaks of liver injury. Many of these products feature ingredients that are poorly labeled or not well studied, increasing the risk to consumers. For more about the risks associated with herbal teas, see the NIH NCCIH.

22. Valproic Acid

A close-up view of white valproic acid anticonvulsant pills scattered across a smooth, reflective surface. | Image source: Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Pexels

Valproic acid is a mainstay in the treatment of epilepsy and bipolar disorder, but it carries a risk of severe liver injury. This risk is highest in children under two years old and individuals with certain metabolic disorders. Close monitoring and early intervention are essential for those prescribed this medication. More details can be found at the Epilepsy Foundation.

23. Antibiotics (Augmentin, Nitrofurantoin, etc.)

A close-up view of Augmentin antibiotic capsules, their distinctive white and yellow shells lined up in a blister pack. | Image source: Photo by SHVETS production on Pexels

Certain antibiotics, most notably Augmentin and nitrofurantoin, are among the leading causes of idiosyncratic drug-induced liver injury. Symptoms may develop several weeks after exposure and can range from mild liver enzyme elevations to severe, life-threatening hepatitis. If you experience unusual symptoms after a course of antibiotics, seek prompt medical evaluation. Learn more at LiverTox.

24. Vitamin A (Retinoids)

A selection of vitamin A supplement bottles and retinoid medication is neatly arranged on a bright countertop. | Image source: Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

Excessive intake of vitamin A, whether from supplements or retinoid medications, can lead to chronic liver damage. The risk of toxicity increases with long-term, high-dose use, making it essential to follow recommended guidelines. For more about safe vitamin A consumption, visit the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements.

25. Niacin (Vitamin B3)

A close-up of vitamin B3 niacin supplement capsules, neatly arranged and ready to support daily wellness routines. | Image source: Photo by Artem Podrez on Pexels

Niacin, or vitamin B3, is sometimes prescribed in high doses for cholesterol control. However, such large amounts—especially in sustained-release formulations—can lead to liver toxicity. Effects may include mild liver enzyme elevations or, in rare cases, acute hepatitis. Careful medical supervision is needed when using niacin therapeutically. Find more information at the Mayo Clinic.

26. Herbal Weight Loss Supplements

A collection of herbal weight loss supplement capsules spills from labeled bottles, highlighting natural ingredients and wellness benefits. | Image source: Photo by Jellybee on Pexels

Many herbal weight loss supplements on the market are unregulated and may contain multiple active ingredients of uncertain safety. These products have been repeatedly associated with outbreaks of acute liver injury. The risk is unpredictable due to inadequate or misleading labeling. Consumers should exercise caution and consult healthcare providers before using such supplements. For more, visit the FDA.

27. Echinacea

A vibrant echinacea flower sits beside a small bottle of immune supplement, highlighting its natural extract origins. | Image source: Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels

Echinacea is widely used for immune system support, especially during cold and flu season. Although rare, it has been associated with cases of allergic hepatitis, particularly in individuals with pre-existing liver disease or known allergies. Caution is advised for those at risk. For more information, see the NIH NCCIH.

28. Ephedra (Ma Huang)

A bottle of ephedra herbal supplement sits beside fresh green sprigs, highlighting its use in natural weight loss. | Image source: Photo by Photo By: Kaboompics.com on Pexels

Ephedra, also known as Ma Huang, was once a popular ingredient in weight loss and energy supplements. Its use has been banned in many countries following reports of severe liver injury and even deaths. Despite these bans, some products may still contain ephedra extracts or related stimulants. Consumers should remain vigilant—read more at the FDA.

29. Herbal Bodybuilding Supplements

A collection of bodybuilding supplement bottles arranged neatly, highlighting powerful formulas designed to support muscle growth and recovery. | Image source: Photo by Jimmy Elizarraras on Pexels

Many herbal bodybuilding supplements claiming to contain “natural” anabolic agents or prohormones have been linked to liver injury and even liver failure. These risks are heightened by undisclosed or misrepresented ingredients in unregulated products. Always exercise caution with such supplements and seek advice from a healthcare provider. Further details are available from the CDC.

30. Combination Herbal Formulas

A colorful assortment of herbal formula capsules and mixed supplements, showcasing a wide variety of natural wellness options. | Image source: Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels

Many combination herbal supplements feature multiple ingredients, some of which may be hepatotoxic. This complexity makes it challenging to pinpoint which component is responsible for liver injury. Additionally, such products often bypass rigorous safety testing, increasing the risk for consumers. For more insight, consult the study in JAMA Network Open.

Staying Informed and Protecting Liver Health

A doctor discusses liver protection tips with a patient, highlighting the importance of a balanced, healthy lifestyle. | Image source: Photo by Artem Podrez on Pexels

Understanding the potential risks of both prescription medications and over-the-counter supplements is essential for protecting liver health. Regular medical checkups, honest conversations with healthcare providers, and thorough review of supplement labels can help prevent serious complications. Always consult a professional before starting any new supplement or medication—even those marketed as “natural.” Your liver is vital; safeguard it by staying informed and making smart, proactive health choices.

