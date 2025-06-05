Common Supplements and Medications Could Cause Liver Damage, Studies Show

Recent studies reveal a troubling rise in drug-induced liver injury, sparking concern among medical experts worldwide. The liver, responsible for breaking down and detoxifying nearly everything we ingest, faces increasing pressure from both common medications and popular dietary supplements. Cases of liver damage linked to everyday products are becoming more frequent, according to new research. Health professionals warn that the surge in self-medication and unregulated supplement use is putting this vital organ at risk. As awareness grows, understanding the hidden dangers lurking in medicine cabinets is more important than ever.