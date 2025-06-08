CO₂ Levels Just Hit a 10-Million-Year High—Here’s Why It Matters

Earth’s atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations have reached a staggering peak, surpassing levels not seen in over 10 million years. This sharp rise is more than a scientific curiosity—it is a driving force behind global warming and climate disruption. As CO2 accumulates, it reshapes weather patterns, disturbs ecosystems, and challenges human societies. In the sections that follow, we will explore the scientific background, historical patterns, ecological impacts, and the far-reaching consequences of this dramatic shift.