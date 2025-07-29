Climate Science Research Reveals Antarctic Greening Signals Rapid Ecosystem Disruption and Climate Tipping Points

Once considered a frozen wilderness, Antarctica is now witnessing a striking transformation. Rising temperatures are melting vast expanses of ice, creating new habitats where resilient plants—most notably mosses—are taking root. At first glance, this greening may seem like a positive ecological shift. However, scientists warn that it is a troubling sign of rapid ecosystem disruption and accelerated climate change. As the white expanse recedes, the paradox emerges: new plant growth is both a symptom and a catalyst, amplifying warming and signaling the approach of critical climate tipping points.