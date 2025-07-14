China’s Plan to Crash Into an Asteroid at 10 km/Second – DART 2.0

In 2024, China unveiled an ambitious plan to send a spacecraft hurtling toward asteroid 2015 XF261, targeting an impact speed of 10 km/second. This daring mission—widely dubbed “DART 2.0″—draws inspiration from NASA’s pioneering DART experiment, signaling a new era in international asteroid defense. As concerns about potential asteroid threats rise, China’s project highlights how planetary defense and asteroid redirection are rapidly becoming global scientific priorities. By joining this crucial effort, China’s space agency aims to both test new technologies and strengthen global security against cosmic hazards.