Can Anything Truly Live Forever? These 10 Creatures Might

The idea of living forever has fascinated humanity for centuries. In nature, some animals seem to possess this mythical trait, defying the normal rules of aging and natural death. Scientists call this phenomenon biological immortality—when a creature shows no signs of aging or can potentially avoid death from old age altogether.

What secrets do these remarkable creatures hold? Could they really live forever, or is immortality just an illusion? Join us as we uncover ten life forms that challenge everything we think we know about aging and the limits of life itself.