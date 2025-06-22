Home Biology Can Anything Truly Live Forever? These 10 Creatures Might
Biology

Can Anything Truly Live Forever? These 10 Creatures Might

By Shannon Quinn - June 22, 2025

The idea of living forever has fascinated humanity for centuries. In nature, some animals seem to possess this mythical trait, defying the normal rules of aging and natural death. Scientists call this phenomenon biological immortality—when a creature shows no signs of aging or can potentially avoid death from old age altogether.
What secrets do these remarkable creatures hold? Could they really live forever, or is immortality just an illusion? Join us as we uncover ten life forms that challenge everything we think we know about aging and the limits of life itself.

1. Turritopsis dohrnii (Immortal Jellyfish)

A mesmerizing jellyfish glides through crystal-clear waters, its delicate tentacles symbolizing the wonders of regeneration in ocean life. | Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Known as the “immortal jellyfish”, Turritopsis dohrnii is a small, unassuming sea creature with a remarkable talent. When faced with injury or environmental stress, it can revert its cells to an earlier, polyp stage—effectively starting its life cycle over again.
This process, called transdifferentiation, lets it potentially sidestep natural death from aging. Scientists have studied this unique regenerative ability, and as National Geographic reports, Turritopsis dohrnii’s life-reset trick makes it a top contender for true biological immortality.

2. Hydra

A delicate freshwater hydra extends its tentacles in clear water, showcasing its remarkable regenerative abilities. | Photo by Wikipedia

Hydras are tiny freshwater animals that belong to the same phylum as jellyfish, but they possess a unique secret. Their bodies are packed with stem cells that continuously divide and renew, allowing hydras to endlessly regenerate tissues and avoid aging entirely under optimal conditions.
Unlike many other cnidarians, hydras rarely show signs of senescence—even after years in laboratory studies. According to Scientific American, this capacity for perpetual self-renewal puts hydra among the best examples of biological immortality in the animal kingdom.

3. Planarian Flatworms

A close-up view of a planarian flatworm showcases its remarkable ability to regenerate lost body parts. | Photo by Wikipedia

Planarian flatworms are masters of regeneration. If cut into pieces, each fragment can regrow into a complete worm, thanks to their plentiful pluripotent stem cells. These remarkable cells give planarians the ability to continually renew their tissues, potentially allowing for indefinite survival under the right circumstances.
As Live Science notes, their astonishing regenerative abilities make planarian flatworms a prime subject for studying the secrets of longevity and biological immortality.

4. Lobsters

“A vibrant red lobster sits majestically on a stark white plate, epitomizing the quintessence of exquisite marine cuisine.” | Image from www.flickr.com (Creative Commons Licensed)

Lobsters have long intrigued scientists because they keep growing and molting throughout their lives, showing few signs of typical aging. This impressive longevity may be linked to their continuous production of telomerase—an enzyme that repairs DNA and protects cells from aging.
Unlike many other crustaceans, lobsters don’t seem to slow down or weaken with age. According to Smithsonian Magazine, this unique biology sets them apart, although they are still vulnerable to disease and injury in the wild.

5. Ocean Quahog (Arctica islandica)

A remarkably old Arctica islandica clam rests on sandy seafloor, showcasing the longevity of this unique mollusk species. | Photo by Wikipedia

The ocean quahog (Arctica islandica) is a modest clam with a truly astonishing lifespan. Some individuals, like the famous “Ming,” have been found to live over 500 years.
Researchers believe their exceptional longevity is linked to slow cellular metabolism and highly efficient DNA repair, which help minimize damage and slow aging. Compared to other long-lived mollusks, ocean quahogs stand out for their resilience and near-agelessness. As BBC News notes, these clams are living time capsules from centuries past.

6. Greenland Shark

A majestic Greenland shark glides through icy Arctic waters, embodying the ancient mystery of this long-lived species. | Photo by Wikipedia

The Greenland shark is a deep-sea marvel, known as one of the longest-living vertebrates on Earth. Scientists have dated some individuals at over 400 years old, making them true Methuselahs of the ocean.
Their secret seems to lie in their exceptionally slow metabolism and the chilly temperatures of the Arctic waters they inhabit. According to Science Magazine, these factors help keep their bodies—and their aging process—moving at a glacial pace.

7. Rougheye Rockfish

A striking deep-sea rockfish glides through dark waters, its vibrant scales hinting at a life of remarkable longevity. | Photo by Wikipedia

The rougheye rockfish is another deep-sea wonder, with some individuals living to be over 200 years old. Scientists are fascinated by this fish’s longevity and are studying its biology to uncover the mechanisms behind its slow aging process.
Unlike most fish, rougheye rockfish seem to avoid many of the typical signs of aging, making them a valuable model for aging research. NOAA Fisheries highlights their extraordinary life spans and resilience in the cold, dark ocean depths.

8. Aldabra Giant Tortoise

A majestic Aldabra giant tortoise slowly roams the lush island landscape, surrounded by vibrant native wildlife. | Photo by Wayne Jackson on Pexels

The Aldabra giant tortoise is a living testament to slow and steady longevity. Many of these tortoises live over 150 years, with some rare individuals surpassing the 200-year mark.
Their exceptionally slow metabolism is believed to play a key role in this remarkable lifespan, helping to reduce cellular wear and prolong life. As Encyclopedia Britannica explains, these gentle giants are among the world’s longest-lived land animals, quietly outlasting generations of other species.

9. Red Sea Urchin

A vibrant red sea urchin nestles among rocky crevices, highlighting the colorful diversity of marine life underwater. | Photo by Wikipedia

The red sea urchin is an unassuming creature with an extraordinary lifespan—some are believed to live over 200 years with very little sign of aging. Unlike many other echinoderms, red sea urchins maintain cellular function and tissue repair remarkably well even at great ages.
Researchers featured on ScienceDaily have found that their longevity is likely tied to efficient cellular maintenance. This places them among the most age-resistant animals in the ocean.

10. Glass Sponge (Anoxycalyx joubini)

A delicate glass sponge stands tall on the Antarctic deep sea floor, its intricate lattice glowing in the cold darkness. | Photo by Wikipedia

The Antarctic glass sponge (Anoxycalyx joubini) is a true elder of the animal kingdom, with some individuals estimated to be several thousand years old. Their remarkable longevity is supported by a unique, silica-based skeletal structure that grows extremely slowly in the icy Antarctic depths.
According to Nature, these sponges are among the longest-living animals known, quietly enduring as living relics of the ancient ocean.

Conclusion

Nature’s longest-lived creatures inspire scientific pursuit of longevity and the secrets of biological immortality.

From the regenerative marvels of the immortal jellyfish and planarian flatworms to the enduring strength of giant tortoises and ancient glass sponges, nature offers countless examples of incredible longevity. These creatures challenge our understanding of aging and inspire scientists to explore the secrets of biological immortality.
As research continues, we may uncover new ways to extend the healthy human lifespan by learning from these remarkable beings. Their stories remind us that the quest for longevity is as old as life itself—and the answers may be found beneath the waves or deep within the earth.

