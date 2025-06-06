Breakthrough Study Uncovers the Role of Dark Matter in Galaxy Formation

Galaxies—vast cosmic islands of stars, gas, and dust—owe their very existence to an unseen force: dark matter. While invisible to telescopes, dark matter exerts an immense gravitational influence, creating a cosmic scaffold upon which galaxies form and evolve. Recent groundbreaking research has shed light on how this mysterious substance shapes galactic structures, binding matter together and guiding the formation of stars and planetary systems. Without dark matter’s stabilizing gravitational pull, galaxies might never have coalesced, let alone maintained their distinctive spiral or elliptical forms. Understanding this invisible backbone is crucial, as it opens new avenues for scientists to unravel the universe’s most profound mysteries.