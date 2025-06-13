Breaking the Stigma: Addressing the Mental Health Needs of Essential Workers

Essential workers—healthcare staff, grocery clerks, delivery drivers, and many more—have stood at the frontline during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. They have faced prolonged stress, unpredictable hours, and profound emotional burdens while ensuring society continues to function.



Yet, despite their indispensable roles, the mental health needs of essential workers are too often neglected. This is due to a combination of stigma, lack of resources, and institutional barriers. This article examines the specific mental health challenges confronting essential workers, the obstacles to support, and the strategies needed to promote resilience and well-being in this vital sector.