Bone-Eating Worms Have Been Cleaning Ocean Floors for Over 100 Million Years

Deep beneath the waves, a bizarre and fascinating creature has quietly shaped ocean ecosystems for over 100 million years. Bone-eating worms, scientifically known as Osedax, were first discovered in the early 2000s, astonishing scientists with their unusual diet and evolutionary longevity. These worms play a crucial role in recycling nutrients by breaking down the bones of dead whales and other sea creatures that fall to the ocean floor. Their presence continues to impact marine environments, making them vital yet often overlooked contributors to the health of our planet’s deep seas.