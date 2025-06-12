Body clock could determine best time for blood pressure medication, study shows

Recent research has uncovered how our internal body clock, known as the circadian rhythm, may play a critical role in determining the optimal time to take blood pressure medication. As scientists delve deeper into chronotherapy—the practice of timing treatments to match biological rhythms—exciting evidence is emerging. Syncing medication with the body’s natural cycles could boost effectiveness, minimize side effects, and improve long-term heart health. This new approach is challenging conventional wisdom and encouraging both patients and doctors to reconsider when, not just how, blood pressure treatments are administered.