Astronomers Discover 128 New Moons Around Saturn, Bringing Total to 274

Astronomers have made an extraordinary breakthrough by identifying 128 new moons orbiting Saturn, dramatically increasing the planet’s known satellite count to a staggering 274. Using advanced telescopic surveys and innovative data-processing techniques, researchers meticulously tracked faint specks of light moving against the starry backdrop. These findings not only solidify Saturn’s status as the solar system’s “moon king,” but also open new doors for planetary science. The discovery underscores the power of modern observational methods and highlights a pivotal moment in our understanding of planetary systems. For more details, visit the official announcement from the CBC News.