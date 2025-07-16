Are We Alone? How the Contact Era Theory Could Finally Solve the Alien Mystery

For centuries, people have gazed at the night sky, wondering if we are truly alone in the universe. Despite the billions of stars and potentially habitable planets identified by astronomers, our search for extraterrestrial intelligence has resulted in a resounding silence. From the pioneering efforts of SETI to the latest missions like NASA’s TESS, humanity’s fascination with alien life remains undiminished. Yet, the absence of contact persists, posing one of science’s most profound mysteries and fueling ongoing debates about our place in the cosmos.