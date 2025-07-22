Archaeologists Discover 14,000-Year-Old Bread Remains That Predate Agriculture

A team of archaeologists has uncovered 14,000-year-old charred bread crumbs at the Black Desert site of Shubayqa 1 in Jordan, shaking up our understanding of ancient food practices. This remarkable find predates the advent of agriculture by several millennia, suggesting that early humans experimented with complex food processing long before cultivating crops. The discovery offers a rare glimpse into the diets and daily lives of prehistoric hunter-gatherers, raising intriguing questions about the origins of bread and the evolution of human food culture.