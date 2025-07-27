Antarctica Is Growing New Forests—But It’s Not Good News

Across the frozen expanse of Antarctica, something remarkable is happening: patches of plant life, once scarce, are now spreading rapidly. At first glance, this burst of greenery might seem like a hopeful sign of life taking hold in one of Earth’s harshest environments. However, scientists warn that this transformation is a troubling indicator of accelerating climate change and rapid ice loss. The emergence of new mosses and algae reflects rising temperatures, destabilizing the continent’s delicate ecosystems. As recent studies show, Antarctica’s growing forests are a symptom—not a solution—of a planet in flux.