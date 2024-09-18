Home Biology Amazing Creatures Found in the World’s Largest Rainforest
Biology

Amazing Creatures Found in the World’s Largest Rainforest

By Trista - September 17, 2024

The Amazon Rainforest can be a lovely place to visit, but it’s also rich with some of the most terrifying animals you’ll ever lay eyes on. Alternatively, not, since many of these dangerous creatures are quite elusive until it’s too late. Before you plan your next vacation, you may want to know what you’re up against first so that you can adequately prepare or change your mind altogether if you’re no interested in coming face-to-face with these creatures. Check out one-of-a-kind Amazon rainforest creatures found in the world’s largest rainforest.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

What a Bloodsucker

Leeches have been used in medicine for centuries, as they help blood circulation to areas of the body where it is inadequate. The tyrant king leech, however, is a different story. The tyrant king leach was first documented by doctors in 1996 when it was found in a Peruvian child’s nose. Quite the opposite of beneficial leaches, it caused the child headaches. The tyrant king leach was also found in other people, and all of them had bathed in Amazonian streams. This enormous leach’s scientific name is Tyrannobdella Rex, calling back to the fearsome Tyrannosaurus Rex. However, why does this leach deserve such a name?

Photo Credit: Flickr

Although it’s only three inches long, it has enormous, terrifying teeth in comparison that would make you squirm if you could see them up close. The tyrant king leach’s teeth are a full five times larger than any other leech’s teeth. They use these considerable teeth to create holes in the surfaces of their food sources to feed. As if that wasn’t bad enough, they usually aim for soft areas, like the rectum, genitalia, and eyes. These terrifying leeches feed on mucous membranes in these orifices. Tyrant king leaches, while totally real, are the stuff of nightmares.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Hidden from View

Jaguars are some of the larger cat species that live in the Amazon Rainforest, and they’re just as ferocious as the stories make them out to be. They are the top predator of the Amazon, and they hunt more different kinds of other animals as prey than you can easily count. These creatures hunt animals on land, water, and even in the treetops, where they can hunt monkeys. Jaguars are exceptionally well suited to tracking at night. They are able to move silently through the forest floor and blend in with grassland surroundings. That makes their ambushes all the more deadly.

Photo Credit: Next is nicer-K-R7/Shutterstock

Due to the infiltration of hunters and farmers, the jaguar’s territory has been shrinking ever since. However, this hasn’t stopped them from hunting anything they can get their claws into. They’re pretty good swimmers and aren’t against eating fish and turtles when the craving arises. They’re very solitary animals and choose to eat in isolation… which can be very bad for you if you manage to startle one while it’s in the middle of a meal. Encounters between jaguars and humans have greatly endangered the species because many people shoot them on sight out of fear. Jaguars should be avoided for our safety and theirs.

Photo Credit: ShutterOK/Shutterstock

Slithering Green Scales

Green anacondas mostly reside in swamps and marshes throughout the Amazon and shouldn’t be messed with. They can grow up to 33 feet long, and it’s unlikely that you’ll spot one to get out of its way. Green anacondas are covered in dark green scales with black patches that help them blend in perfectly in the Amazon rainforest floor. They even have some ability to climb, but they are mostly hidden and deadly to their prey when they are in the water. These anacondas can breathe through nostrils on top of their heads, allowing them to hide silently underwater for up to ten minutes, waiting to strike.

Photo Credit: Joel_Paul/Shutterstock

Weighing in at almost 500 pounds of pure muscle, an anaconda would have no problems crushing you to death if they caught you in the water. Do you still think you stand a chance? An anaconda can take down a full-grown jaguar without breaking a sweat (just kidding, snakes can’t sweat). Green anacondas are genuinely nothing to mess around with. These vicious predators hunt by biting onto other animals and then dragging them into the water, where it constrict and drowns them. Fortunately, while these giant snakes would undoubtedly be up to it, instances of them killing people are exceedingly rare.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

This Isn’t Fear Factor

When most people think about visiting the Amazon, they imagine themselves being stuck out in the wild by themselves, living off the land and struggling to survive. However, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. The area is not as remote as you may think, with many of the accommodation options being a stone’s throw from the Amazon rainforest. It may take an hour or two of travel, but the lodges are still well-connected to civilization. One inn for travelers in Brazil, Amozanat Jungle Lodge, offers guests intensive survival courses like what we might imagine, but they are mostly about guided nature watching.

Photo Credit: RPBaiao/Shutterstock

The many jungle lodges located right in the heart of the fantastic animals and plants of the Amazon Rainforest offer visitors more experiences than you would expect. You might be imagining only the simplest natural accommodations, and many are very minimalistic. It might surprise you to learn that the Amazon also houses a luxury hotel, the Belmond Hotel des Cataratas. This large hotel is situated in Iguassu National Park in Brazil over a dazzling waterfall. All of this is not even to mention hotels in nearby cities. It turns out you can do the Amazon however you want to, even if you aren’t a well-trained survivalist.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Get Ready for Humidity

Because it’s a rainforest, you should expect hot and humid temperatures. Did you know that temperatures in the Amazon rainforest average between 71 degrees Fahrenheit and 91 degrees Fahrenheit? That may not sound too bad, but that is a very harsh 71 to 91 degrees since the humidity is high in the Amazon. The Amazon rainforest averages 88% humidity in the rainy season and even the dry season sees an average humidity of 77%. The Amazon’s humidity is remarkable even for the tropics. That’s because the thick canopies at the top of the rainforest prevent any water vapor from evaporating, trapping it all near the forest floor.

Photo Credit: Eva Kali/Shutterstock

With nowhere for this rain vapor to go, it only gets warmer and warmer as the day passes. There are also few season changes, except for the amount of rainfall. In many parts of the Amazon rainforest, sudden rainstorms and downpours are possible any time of the year, even in the so-called “dry” season. The rainiest season is one of the better times to see wildlife because animals will be more active. Especially if you want to take advantage of that, you should be prepared for all sorts of intense, hot, humid weather. It would be best to wear and bring breathable clothing with you and to stay hydrated.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Be Prepared to Be Disappointed

Despite the long list of dangerous animals being provided, likely, you’ll never see a single one of them. The forest’s thick vegetation makes it very difficult for anyone to spot them unless they know what they’re looking for. Animals in the Amazon rainforest are very good at hiding, whether through camouflaged scales and feathers or because they can move silently. Many of the amazing creatures of the Amazon live higher in the canopy, making them downright impossible to see unless they come down. If you are very quiet and know what to look for, you might see animals on the ground level.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

To make it even more complicated, the local wildlife will change their routines depending on the season and how much rainfall. Also, if you never get to see one, you’re likely to hear the wildlife throughout the day and well into the night. The sound of birds especially will be with you all the time in the Amazon. If you want to see some animals, a night time walk is recommended since many Amazon animals are nocturnal. Only do this with a professional guide, however, since the jungle at night can be dangerous. Look out for poisonous snakes!

Photo Credit: skifbook/Shutterstock

Too Many Legs

The Amazonian giant centipede is probably not something you want to find crawling around with you in your sleeping bag at night. It’s one of the most giant insects in the Amazon: measuring up to a foot long. Because of its size, it’s capable of hunting and taking down small animals, reptiles, and amphibians living near water. Some Amazonian giant centipedes can hunt bats by either up the ceilings of caves or by pinning and holding them with their many legs. If that isn’t an image that can keep you up at night, I don’t know what is.

Photo Credit: I Wayan Sumatika/Shutterstock

To make matters worse, it’s not only big, but it can also inject venom into its victims. Just don’t be on the receiving end of those pincers. It doesn’t seem that these creepy giant centipedes have killed many people. Though, not many aren’t zero as a child was reported dead in Venezuela after one of these giant centipedes bit them. That was no jungle tent encounter, as the centipede somehow found its way into a soda can, but travelers should be aware not to mess with these bugs. Travel planners should know the importance of following an experienced guide in the Amazon.

Photo Credit: Flickr

Bird-Eating Spiders

You heard us right. There are spiders out there capable of eating birds. They’re called Goliath bird eaters, which is a pretty fitting name. This spider is giant enough and deadly enough to hunt and eat birds. The bird eaters don’t often eat birds, they are capable of it, but most of the time, they stick to insects, frogs, and rodents. These spiders have an incredibly creepy way of eating their prey as if these huge spiders weren’t scary enough already. When a Goliath bird eater catches an animal and bites it, the spider’s venom will partially digest the animal before the spider eats it.

Photo Credit: Dan Olsen/Shutterstock

It’s the most massive tarantula globally and can reach up to five inches long in body length. The Goliath bird eaters are almost a foot long in leg span and weigh a whole six ounces. You’ll tend to find them near swamps and marshes, as they burrow underground during the day and hunt at night. They avoid humans, but that doesn’t make them any less creepy. If you do come into contact with one, be prepared for discomfort: they can shed the prickly hairs from their body, which get stuck in your skin, causing hours, if not days, of irritation.

Photo Credit: Tristan Tan/Shutterstock

What a Shocking Time

Although it’s commonly called the electric eel, its actual name is the knife fish. It can produce electricity in its organs, up to 600 volts, that will keep anything away from it. The electric eel, or knife fish, can also use its electrical discharge to sense its environment. These fish cannot see very well, but with a weak discharge of energy, they can detect things almost like radar. The most surprising thing about the electric eel might be that they are not eels at all. Despite their appearance, “electric eels” are more related to catfish than true eels.

Photo Credit: Language Of Dreams/Shutterstock

We thought the “electric eels” we knew a bit about aren’t eels, but everything you imagine about the electricity is right. Knife fish are not hostile to people, but they are another animal of the Amazon rainforest that should not be messed with. That can end up being a horrible day for you if you brush up against one of these, not knowing that it’s there. It’s about as painful as a stun gun and can leave you feeling numb for a long time. Travelers of all sorts should be aware that people have drowned while stunned by a knife fish’s shock.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Be Prepared to Travel Light

Don’t expect that you’ll be able to travel with everything you have, plus the kitchen sink. Cruising around in the Amazon doesn’t afford you the luxury of having bags and bags of luggage. What exactly you will need and just how much extra fun stuff you can spare room for are things all travelers will want to think deeply about before setting off for the rainforest. You will not be so far from the cities, and you should be able to work a supply trip into an Amazon trip, so resist the urge to overpack. Having too much stuff could even make travel harder for you.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

That is because you’ll likely be traveling by boat, and they just don’t have the room to accommodate large suitcases. One travel company, Adventure Life, tells those considering an Amazon trip with them to do much travel by jeep, van, and even by kayak. You can easily imagine how little you would want to have with you on foot or in a small boat. Not all Amazon trips will require the same kind of packing strategy. Still, though, plan so that you can pack as lightly as possible but always have everything you need on-hand.

Photo Credit: Tenenbaum/Shutterstock

Always Comfortable

Are you expecting to sleep on the hard ground with just a sleeping bag? Accommodations near the rainforest are relatively well-equipped for visitors with beds, hot running water, and fully equipped bungalows to keep you comfortable. The Amazon Ecopark Lodge, for example, is located in a private reserve, giving guests easy access to the beautiful plant and animal life of the Amazon. It is also close to town and offers modern accommodations that traveling families will find to be like a regular hotel. Air conditioning specifically is a huge plus. Amazon lodges like this offer many comfort levels between a full city hotel experience and barren wilderness.

Photo Credit: FeyginFoto/Shutterstock

It’s like a mini home away from home, with the benefits of the rainforest not too far away. The Amazon has brought much tourism to South America, so they’re aptly prepared to make you comfortable. Ariaú Amazon Towers is another example of a perfectly modern hotel situated perfectly as a base for rainforest trips. This hotel offers everything you would expect from a hotel, including swimming pools, a restaurant and bar, and even a convention center. Of course, the Amazon also offers more minimal, natural accommodations for the more adventurous. Just know that you can travel the Amazon in whatever way works for you.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Diverse Flora and Fauna

The reason that the Amazon has such a diverse population of plants and animals has everything to do with the river. The Amazon River is the longest in the world, at over 4,000 miles long. That makes it the longest river in the world. Also, the Amazon River has the most incredible biodiversity of waterways in the world. In fish alone, the Amazon River can claim at least 2,500 species. It isn’t only fish, however, that thrive in and depend on the Amazon River. Otters, Manatees, electric eels, and anacondas are only a few of the animals that live in this great river.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Many of the wildlife use the river as shelter, a source of drinking water, or food. Moreover, because of its length, there are many, many animals using it. Plants, both on land and aquatic, also see the river as home and use it to keep their roots wet. The whole rainforest depends on the Amazon, in a way. Even though the colossal river carries soil incredibly fast, plants can grow because the Amazon River has dying plants and algae, which feed animals, then fertilize plants when they die. The river supports a whole cycle of life.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Not an Easy Swimmer

Candirus are some of the most legendary, urban-myth creatures you’ll hear about above the equator. They are a type of parasitic fish that are only a few millimeters long. Interestingly enough, they are a small species of catfish. In addition to being extremely small, they appear transparent, making them nearly impossible to see in the Amazon River’s waters. Candirus belongs to a family of tiny parasitic catfish, many of which live in caves. Many of these parasitic catfish feed on parts of other fish. The candiru is uniquely creepy among its relatives in that it feeds on blood.

Photo Credit: Flickr

The way they feed can be downright terrifying. They latch themselves onto the gills of fish, dig in, and gorge themselves on the oxygen-rich blood. There are stories about candirus inserting themselves in the orifices of human beings who go swimming, but there has only ever been one reported incident of this happening. While it does not seem to be proven or disproven, in this case, candirus look for the fish they will target by sight. That makes it extremely unlikely that one would swim into a person while looking for a fish, as the scary legends say.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Ravenous Munchers

Red-bellied piranhas are not fish you should mess with. They have the worst reputation of any fish on Earth, and for a perfect reason. As with most of the more dangerous animals of the Amazon, how dangerous red-bellied piranhas are depends on how and when you approach them. Travelers or people planning future travel should not be completely discouraged, the red-bellied piranhas are very common, but their aggression depends on the situation. These fish are omnivorous, and when food is plentiful, they become shy around big animals. If food becomes scarce during the dry season, they will attack, so watch out.

Photo Credit: Tatiana Belova/Shutterstock

Their needle-sharp teeth can strip the meat from an animal in a matter of minutes, and because they work in packs, you can be left with a bone-white skeleton in seconds. Thankfully, they tend to lurk in the river’s basins, where they mostly eat other fish and insects. The legends about piranhas then are half-true in this case. They may not be the monsters shown in movies, but they are also nothing to be taken lightly. These fish don’t have to be why you don’t go to the Amazon, but you should always follow a guide.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A Shark Like No Other

Bull sharks are one of the most aggressive freshwater sharks you’ll find. Capable of growing up to 11 feet long, they like shallow waters to catch their meals. Bull sharks are found in many places because of a trait that makes them unique among sharks. They can live in fresh water and saltwater, meaning they can be found off ocean coasts and rivers. These sharks are known for seasonally traveling up and down the Amazon River, so you will need to be on the lookout for these aggressive and dangerous sharks if you tour the river.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

That makes them a real hazard for humans who want to take a dip in the river. They’re very territorial and have no tolerance for being provoked, so they’ll basically attack anything they don’t like in their space. These sharks are at the very top of their food chain. Bull sharks are among the species responsible for the most human attacks. That is partly because of their aggression and somewhat because these sharks swim the same shallow waters people do. Travelers should be aware that shark attacks, in general, are relatively rare, but this is one shark to watch for.

Photo Credit: Co.Dal/Shutterstock

A Steamy River

Along with the Amazon River, there’s another river called The Boiling River. That is because it can get to temperatures as high as 93 degrees Celsius. It could boil you alive. Animals of the Amazon rainforest need to watch out for this very thing. An animal that accidentally falls into this river will have mere seconds before it is cooked. One researcher who spent years studying the Boiling River, Andres Ruzo, has said that the Boiling River is the most powerful “thermal river” in the world. The Boiling River is just as unique and deadly as any stories about it.

Photo Credit: Elena Yakusheva/Shutterstock

Scientists haven’t figured out how these waters manage to get so hot. One of the most puzzling and mysterious things about the Boiling River is that it is not volcanic. That is not a typical hot spring situation. This river starts its course at an average temperature and reaches its legendary heat as it flows down its path. As intriguing as the Boiling River is, leave any investigating to the experts and watch from a distance. It’s great to take a look and see the steam pouring off the surface, but leave your bathing suit at home for this one.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Giant Lily Pads

Not only is the Amazon River huge, but their water lilies are also so giant that a grown adult can sit inside one without getting wet. These giant lily pads, which go by Victoria Amazonica or the Victoria lily, are even bigger than they appear to be. These lily pads are impressively big, but the stalk of the plant you can’t see reaches a whole 26 feet down. The giant lily pad that a grown adult can sit in is the small part of the plant! These lilies are so wide and big that they can block the sun from other plants.

Photo Credit: Nicholas Dalessandro/Shutterstock

The lily pads are very robust, reaching up to 3 meters in diameter. Guided tours will likely help you get into one, as the leaves have thorns that protect the beautiful flowers from being eaten by predators. To experience these lilies, you will need the help of a guide for your own safety, as with most parts of the Amazon rainforest, but you will also need good timing. The Victoria lily opens into its distinctive pad in the evening. It only stays open for two days to spread its pollen via beetles before pulling back into the water.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Walking Trees

Do remember the ents in Lord of the Rings that could walk and talk? There are trees in the Amazon that can only do half of those tricks. Meet the walking palms. They can traverse the Amazon by growing roots towards the sunlight to replace old ones. The old ones then fall off, the new one’s age, and the process starts again. This process is prolonged, so you’re not going to see them walk before your very eyes, but those trees won’t be in the same spot if you come back years later. Some scientists say they’ve seen this themselves over long observation.

Photo Credit: Dr Morley Read/Shutterstock

The Amazon rainforest’s walking palms are still a mystery in many ways, and there is still debate among scientists about these amazing trees. A biologist in Costa Rica who studied these palms claims that they do not “walk” as other researchers say. Gerardo Avalos claims that while new roots replace old ones, a trunk remains in place. He thinks only peripheral roots grow in new directions and die. Still, others claim that movement can be seen over a few years, especially as soil erodes and better ground must be found. For now, we do not know all the secrets of the walking palm.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hired Hitman

The assassin bug lives up to its name. It looks creepy but doesn’t pose a threat to humans. Like spiders, these weird-looking bugs can be quite beneficial to humans because they eat other bugs like flies and mosquitos. There are many species of assassin bugs, and one, the kissing bug, can transmit dangerous diseases. So watch out for kissing bugs, but assassin bugs overall can be outstanding to have around. They can be found worldwide, but the ones in the Amazon have adapted to their unique environment to be a little different.

Photo Credit: Christian Musat/Shutterstock

Assassin bugs of the Amazon rainforest are not dangerous to humans, but they are deadly hunters for other insects. The ways these bug hunts are as surprising and impressive as anything in the Amazon rainforest. They use their long proboscises to puncture other insects’ flesh, inject toxins into their bodies that melt the insides, and then slurp up the slurry. Nevertheless, they’re also quite creative: they will smear sticky sap on their legs to catch and hold onto their prey more effectively or use the bodies of dead insects to hide from their prey.

Photo Credit: VladSer/Shutterstock

A Vicious Bite

The black caiman is quite aggressive. Although it only grows to 20 feet long, which is a lot smaller than most crocodiles and alligators, it has a bad temper to boot. The black caiman is especially aggressive and large among caiman, making it something to watch out for seriously. They are famously territorial, which makes them one of the most dangerous caiman. Travelers wishing to see the Amazon creatures should take a cue from other animals and leave the black caimans alone. The black caiman is such an apex predator that even jaguars will avoid a caiman’s territory.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The dark, mottled hide that it has makes it very easy for them to hide in shallow waters, where they sit and wait for prey to come by. They don’t care what it is either and will snap at the ankles of unsuspecting people who work by the riverbank. According to the World Wide Crocodilian Attack Database, black caimans have even attacked people more than 80 times in the last 20 years. However, travelers can take comfort in knowing that they do not hunt people. They just attack things that intrude on their territory. If you go to the Amazon, watch where you swim!

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dracula as a Fish

The payara is also known as the vampire fish. That is mostly because of the long sharp teeth it has in its mouth. The fangs could get up to six inches long, which can be quite painful if you were bitten. These fangs can be huge compared with the payara’s body, making it look like something from a horror movie. Adding to the extra eerie feeling about this fish is that little research has even been done on it. As if fish with teeth wasn’t enough, we don’t even know what other surprising facts might come out as we learn about the payara.

Photo Credit: zebra0209/Shutterstock

There has been some debate about how big these fish can get; the best estimate has been about four feet long, but no one has seen one this size. Thankfully, their sharp teeth aren’t used against humans but to impale smaller fish for eating. That doesn’t make them any less scary, however. If you want to talk about scary, this next fact about payaras will make you even more thankful payaras don’t go after humans. Among the many fish that vampire fish eat, you can find piranhas, the fish that scares many of us more than any other.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Zombie Flower

The Amazon knows how to go big. It’s home to the rafflesia flower, which is the largest in the world. However, that’s all it has going for it. The Rafflesia flower has the biggest flower globally, but surprisingly enough, this large flowering plant does not have an equally robust root system. Quite the opposite, the rafflesia flower is a parasitic plant, growing this enormous flower structure from another vine. It blooms after nine months and then lasts one week, making it as fleeting as mysterious. Beautiful as it may sound, you might not want to get near it.

Photo Credit: Mazur Travel/Shutterstock

It’s most famous for the smell that it puts out when it blooms, and you don’t want to be anywhere near it because it smells like rotten meat. It does this to attract insects into it that it traps and digests. The Rafflesia flower also draws insects to pollinate it, specifically flies. The idea of such an otherworldly, beautiful plant being pollinated by flies seems strange, but when you think about what kind of bugs are drawn to the smell of rotten meat, it makes sense. Unfortunately, due to deforestation, this flower is on the verge of becoming extinct.

Photo Credit: Jerry Lin/Shutterstock

Pustules Everywhere

You’re not going to see a fruit-bearing tree like this anywhere in the world. The jabuticaba, or Brazilian grape tree, grows its fruit directly on the trunk of the tree. The fruit from this tree is like a grape, which makes it even more strange that it does not grow on a vine or even a branch. Much like some other odd and alien-looking plants in the Amazon rainforest, the jabuticaba berries take a long time to grow and are only around for a short time. These berries are only in season a few weeks every year.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

It can be a little unnerving to look at since it seems like an invasion of some kind trying to kill the tree. Nevertheless, it’s perfectly harmless. The fruit can be removed directly from the trunk and eaten raw or made into jellies and jams. When you eat it straight off the tree, it takes like a muscadine grape. The fruit is very sweet, and it is sometimes fermented because of the fruit’s incredibly low shelf life. It can go in caipirinhas, a trendy drink in Brazil. Even if it looks weird, the jabuticaba is a delicious flavor to explore.

Photo Credit: Bpk Maizal/Shutterstock

Go Big or Go Home

That seems to be the motto of the Amazon. It has a penchant for having larger-than-life flora that can look quite alien. This flower is one of them, which is aptly named the “corpse flower.” The first thing to note about the corpse flower is that it is enormous. The corpse flower can grow to be 10 to 15 feet tall. Its leaves are even huge, sometimes reaching 13 feet wide. The corpse plant’s thick base can weigh up to 100 pounds. This base sprouts a single giant leaf every year until the corpse plant is ready to bloom.

Photo Credit: Erik Cox Photography/Shutterstock

The corpse flower has to gather and store energy for years before it can bloom. Just like the rafflesia, it puts out an awful smell when it blooms. The horrible smell put out by the blooming corpse flower makes scavenging insects come and inadvertently spread pollen. Stranger than the scent, this plant can produce enough heat to bring it up to body temperature (98 degrees Fahrenheit). Unfortunately, it will only bloom a few times for a flower this big during the forty years that it’s alive. This way, despite the rancid smell, corpse flower bloomings are enormous events that get media attention.

Photo Credit: Klaus Ulrich Mueller/Shutterstock

Colors Beware

Poison dart frogs are some of the smallest and brightest frogs in the world. Most poison dart frogs will be smaller than two inches long. They can have a dazzling array of patterns, and no two frogs ever look the same. Poison dart frogs, as their name clearly states, are dangerous as a whole. There is a surprising variety of different species of poison dart frogs. Therefore, while those planning a future adventure in the Amazon rainforest should avoid these brightly colored frogs, they are not all dangerous to the same degree. Enjoy their bright colors from a safe distance.

Photo Credit: reptiles4all/Shutterstock

However, those bright colors are there for a reason. They’re a warning sign, telling predators not to eat them. You shouldn’t touch them either, as their potent toxins can be absorbed quickly through the skin, making you very sick. One single poison dart frog can kill up to ten human beings with a single touch. In fact, they are also called poison arrow frogs because some indigenous tribes around the Amazon rainforest would use the most poisonous species, the golden poison frog, to make their own arrows toxic. These tiny and beautiful frogs prove not everything is what it appears to be in the Amazon.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Biggest Catch

The arapaima gigas is one of the largest fish in the world, weighing more than 400 pounds. You would think that fishers would have a field day getting to nine feet long if they caught one of these. The sheer size of this fish is impressive, but so is its appearance. They have a sleek, black body with a greenish head and distinctive red patterns on their tails, which gives them their Brazilian name. Based on the indigenous Tupi language word, which roughly means “redfish.” The arapaima gigas is a must-see for nature enthusiasts enchanted by the wildlife of the Amazon rainforest.

Photo Credit: SergioRocha/Shutterstock

To their dismay, most people don’t know that this fish can breathe air. This considerable fish does not have equally big gills, and so the gills that would generally support a fish can’t keep up. The arapaima, therefore, has something more like a lung. It can live in water too low in oxygen for most fish, and it can survive a whole day out of water. It spends much time near the water’s surface, waiting to catch birds that take a dip to bathe or quench their thirst. Its powerful jaws can snap shut on anything in range and drag it beneath the surface for consumption.

Photo Credit: Erik Klietsch/Shutterstock

Human-Like Teeth

You’ve probably heard the stories about the fish with human teeth. You would be terrified to learn that it’s not a Photoshop job. These fish are real, and it can be unnerving to look inside the mouth of a pacu. Their teeth look this way because these fish are omnivores and will grind their teeth down on hard foods like nuts. They also eat other fish, in any case. They’re not naturally aggressive, but their bite would likely be excruciating. Pacu fish are counted among the largest fish in the Amazon, so you know that jaw is big enough to hurt.

Photo Credit: David Jara Bogunya/Shutterstock

While by far the strangest and most eye-catching feature of the pacu, its set of eerily human-like teeth are not the only thing that makes it uniquely interesting among fish. One variety, the red-bellied pacu, will have red markings like the ones displayed on the vicious red-bellied piranha. That discourages potential predators like wading birds, whom all know not to mess with piranhas. The fascinating thing is that the young pacus lose these markings when they grow big enough to be the predators themselves. This highly adaptable fish shows just how surprising the animal life in the Amazon can be.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Homes on Their Backs

Matamata turtles spend all their lives in the water, coming out occasionally to lay their eggs on the shore. To see one is to gaze back in time, as they look more like dinosaurs than actual turtles. They have minimal eyesight but have many sensory aids that help them survive despite not seeing well. For example, they have fleshy skin flaps that camouflage them and are also full of nerves that help them detect vibrations. These flaps help them both avoid predators and increase the success of their hunting by alerting them of any nearby movement.

Photo Credit: Danny Ye/Shutterstock

Their lifespan is about 75 years, and they can get to be about 2 feet long and weigh up to 40 pounds. So how does it fuel its diet to get so big? By creating a vacuum with its mouth to suck in any passing fish. Alternatively, anything else that may happen to be swimming by. Matamatas also have a long tubular snout that they use as a snorkel. That allows them to stay underwater for long periods and minimize their movement to avoid drawing attention to themselves or expending too much energy. They are not very well equipped for swimming and stay near muddy beds of shallow water.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Not Cute or Cuddly

When you hear the word “otter,” you likely think of cute and fluffy animals that float on their backs. Giant otters… are not those creatures. As the world’s largest otter, they can grow up to six feet long. Giant otters live in banks or under fallen logs and will burrow into these areas to create dens. These otters are very territorial over their homes and will defend them from threats aggressively. When they swim, giant otters propel themselves with their tails. Their fur repels water, which helps them stay dry and warm, and webbed feet allow them to maneuver in the water.

Photo Credit: OSTILL is Franck Camhi/Shutterstock

They are very efficient apex predators that will eat anything and everything they can get their hands-on, and they have a terrible temper to go along with their ravenous appetite. In fact, they are so mean that they can kill and eat anacondas and caimans all by themselves. Fish are the thing they eat the most, though. They eat up to nine pounds of food in a day, and because of that, they must spend a lot of time hunting to meet those needs. Sadly, giant otters have been hunted so much that their populations in the wild have become at-risk.

Photo Credit: Hugh Lansdown/Shutterstock

Out of a Gun

The name for the bullet ant does not come from the fact that they’re black and shiny. Their name comes from the painful bite that they can deliver, as well as the venom they inject into your body. Those who had the misfortune of being bitten described it as feeling like they have been shot. The pain can last from 12 to 24 hours, so your schedule better is clear if you are unfortunate enough to be bitten by one. In fact, the bullet ant is referred to as the “24-hour ant” in Venezuela because of how long the pain of a sting can last.

Photo Credit: Ryan M. Bolton/Shutterstock

A tribe living in the Amazon rainforest called the Sateré-Mawé practices a rite of passage for boys wanting to become men who require them to experience the worst pain one might encounter in the jungle. We would probably guess something like an encounter with a deadly snake or spider might be used for this ceremony, but it is the bullet ant considered to have the most painful sting. It isn’t just one sting as well – many ants are used, and they sting multiple times. Not only that, this ritual must be performed over 20 times. The Sateré-Mawé follow this ritual to prepare men to survive in the harsh jungle.

Photo Credit: Tacio Philip Sansonovski/Shutterstock

Wandering On a Stroll

The Brazilian wandering spider isn’t just out on a stroll for fun. It’s looking for prey, which mostly consists of insects, but they’re not afraid to bite people too. They have one of the deadliest venoms in the world, so that’s a recipe for disaster. During the day, wandering spiders spend their time hiding and don’t leave to hunt until night. These spiders don’t build webs. They just wander the rainforest floor each night hunting for prey. Wandering spiders both ambush and directly attack bugs and other spiders, but this isn’t all they eat. Amazingly, they also eat small mice, amphibians, and reptiles.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The venom is so potent that it can cause a person to become paralyzed, lose muscle control, and even restrict the lungs and throat muscles to make it difficult to breathe. Although the wandering spider is pretty large, reaching up to two inches with leg spans of up to six inches, they have no problems hitching a ride inside your clothes. That can make them easy to miss, so always shake your clothes out before you put them on. You probably don’t have too much to worry about, as long as you leave them alone. Wandering spiders are not very aggressive, but they will react in self-defense.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Flying Mammals

Vampire bats have developed a bad reputation simply because of the name. They may look a little creepy, but they are mostly harmless to humans. Vampire bats have adapted a special way to feed – they sense the sounds of animals breathing to locate their prey. Interestingly, vampire bats can recognize breathing patterns from a specific animal and return to feed on it every night. In addition to their signature stealthy glide, vampire bats can also jump, walk, and even run. No other bat can boast these unexpected skills. That gives them an added boost when latching on to their prey.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

While vampire bats do drink blood, they’re most likely going to feed on other animals before they even consider humans. Vampire bats typically feed on cows, pigs, horses, and birds, but they have been known to bite humans on rare occasions. If you do get bitten by a vampire bat, then you need to plan a quick trip to the hospital because of how much bacteria can thrive in their mouths. Vampire bats are friendly towards each other and spit up blood to share with other bats who are still hungry for some grooming. It’s good that they do this because a vampire bat will die if they go more than two days without drinking blood.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Fungi of a Different Persuasion

In the rainforest, one of the worst enemies of specific bugs is not what you might think. A fungus called Cordyceps is a death sentence to ants. Cordyceps are unusual fungi that can raise the dead. They can control the minds of insects and make them do their bidding. These scary fungi can wipe out whole colonies, leaving only lifeless insects behind. One such strain of fungi was observed controlling the bodies of ants, manipulating them to specific areas to spread the spores. The whole time, the actual ant is dying, and its corpse is then used to distribute more spores.

Photo Credit: shunfa Teh/Shutterstock

Once an ant is infected, the spores take about a week to release enough chemicals to control its body. Once the ant is fully under the Cordyceps’ control, it walks off and bites onto some sort of vegetation until it dies. The fungus then slowly sprouts from the lifeless ant’s head, and it grows pods full of spores. These spores shoot onto the forest floor during the night and infect the ants they land on. Spores that land on the ground can also infect ants that walk over them. It is creepy once you think about it.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Pit Masters

Pit vipers earned their names from the pits they have along with their heads and nostrils. These organs are excellent at detecting the heat signatures of prey so that they are easier to catch. At night, temperatures go down animals generate a greater heat signature. That gives pit vipers an edge, and they can ambush their prey with accurate strikes. Pit vipers eat mainly frogs, but they will also eat small birds. During the day, pit vipers conserve energy by hiding in shadows and not moving much. They are mostly arboreal, and they are shorter and weigh less than other pit vipers because of their tree-perching nature.

Photo Credit: Opayaza12/Shutterstock

The venom of the pit viper is also unique: instead of shutting down the respiratory system, it destroys red blood cells. With no fuel for the heart to pump, it can be a prolonged and very agonizing death. Pro-coagulant and anticoagulant agents are in their venom, so a bite from one of these vipers can cause severe hemorrhaging and even death. It is best to stay far away from them, as they have been reported to be the second most dangerous snake in the Amazon rainforest. Pit vipers are not considered aggressive, though, as long as you leave them alone.

Photo Credit: Beker Yepez/Shutterstock

Mythological Creature

The harpy eagle can look both majestic and terrifying at the same time. Its crested head can be great for pictures. They are one of the biggest eagles and are widely beloved by birders. Harpy eagles are vital to conservation and are alarmingly disappearing from the wild. An eco-tourism company in Brazil called SouthWild helps with conservation efforts by creating 90-foot-high towers where harpy eagles can nest. Tourists can watch baby chicks through video feeds from the nests. Harpy eagles are significant for ecosystems because they are high on the food-chain and hunt other prey species and keep their populations growing too large.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

You should be careful around this bird. One of its legs is more expansive than a child’s chest, and its claws are longer than those of a grizzly bear. Furthermore, that’s not the extent of the weird things it can do: it can fly at a vertical 90 degrees, turn its head upside down, and fly quickly through the canopy of the Amazon despite its size. Those claws can crush the skulls of monkeys, too, a favorite meal of theirs. Harpy eagles can even snatch a sleeping sloth out of a tree! It’s best to observe these beautiful creatures from afar.

Photo Credit: Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock

They Call it Home

There are people still living in the Amazon rainforest to this day. Indigenous tribes number in the 20 million or more. Among those tribes, at least 100 are thought to be completely uncontacted and isolated within the rainforest. These uncontacted groups are always in danger from illegal loggers and cattle ranchers and frequently must abandon their homes due to this threat. Thus, they cannot cultivate the land and only hunt, fish, and gather what is already growing to survive. Isolated groups also have not built an immunity to diseases and are incredibly vulnerable to them, so you won’t meet any of these groups.

Photo Credit: Wallace Teixeira/Shutterstock

Indigenous tribes live in harmony with the forest, taking only what they need and doing their best to preserve nature as it was meant to be. Tribes do extraordinarily little harm to the ecosystem because they know that they will have nowhere else to live if they mistreat it. Unlike the uncontacted tribes, most contacted tribes cultivate crops and tend to have a small house with two gardens and several different types of plants. Their traditional slash-and-burn practice also exemplifies their commitment to nature. If done correctly, slash and burn are not very damaging to a forest if it is cleared this way.

Photo Credit: worldclassphoto/Shutterstock

Underground Secrets

Would you believe us if we told you that another river is the same length as the Amazon, and it is much more extensive? Although it is about the same length as the Amazon and much wider, this mysterious hidden river has significantly less water flow. For every second that passes, 35 gallons of water flow through the Amazon. Comparatively, only 1 million gallons of water per second flows through the secret river. However, that is not what makes it so hard to find. Why is it, then, that more people haven’t seen it or even talked about it?

Photo Credit: Josef Stemeseder/Shutterstock

That’s because this river is entirely underground, miles below the surface of the Amazon River. After scientists analyzed data from wells drilled by the Brazilian oil company Petrobras, they discovered this river underground and unofficially named it the Hamza River. The groundwater’s thermal signatures revealed that the Hamza River, like the Amazon Rainforest, flows east to west. Surprisingly though, scientists think that the Hamza flows vertically at a higher depth. The Hamza River has 46 times more discharge than the River Thames, so despite it being underground and working at a slow trickle, it sure has a lot of substance.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Furry Felines

In addition to the jaguar, the Amazon Rainforest is also home to the ocelot. Not terrifying, per se, but they can be quite dangerous if you’re not respectful of their territory. They’re about twice the size of average house cats and hunt small animals and amphibians like rabbits, fish, and frogs for food. Ocelots are mostly nocturnal and track in a variety of places. In addition to hunting small critters on land, ocelots go after monkeys and birds in the trees. Also, unlike many other cats, ocelots are good swimmers, and they aren’t afraid to get in the water to hunt for things like fish and frogs.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Ocelots pose no threat to humans; in fact, humans pose a threat to them. Sadly, their beautiful fur made them targets for hunters. Because ocelots were so widely hunted, they are now exceedingly rare. Now, ocelots are so few that they are considered to be an endangered species. Ocelots were almost hunted into extinction but are now a protected species. The habitat of ocelots is also shrinking due to things like the expansion of agricultural lands and roads. That means the ocelots’ survivability is threatened because humans have disrupted their access to food and introduced the danger of vehicular accidents into their habitat.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Another Scaly Serpent

Tree boas are much different from anacondas and pit vipers because they are arboreal, meaning they prefer to stay in trees as much as possible. Because they spend so much time in trees, they aren’t likely to be seen on the ground. Tree boas move slowly through branches to launch sneak attacks on their prey, so carefully watching for movement in the trees may increase your likelihood of spotting one. Though they are nocturnal hunters, so your chances of spotting one hunting during the day are low. Tree boas are not venomous snakes, but what they lack in toxin, they make up for in physical body strength.

Photo Credit: Henner Damke/Shutterstock

A tree boa is very heavy and capable of wrapping itself around you and squeezing you to death. Furthermore, a lack of venom does not prevent them from biting you either, which is also very painful. Tree boas can grow over 6 feet long and range vastly in color and markings. Emerald tree boas have a bright green coloration that makes them exceedingly difficult to spot on your own because they blend into their surroundings. Nevertheless, tree boas can be red, black, orange, brown, or anything in-between. Some tree boas have speckled or banded patterns, but others have chevron or rhomboid shapes.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

More Bloodsuckers

You may be surprised to see mosquitoes since they’re not very scary and are found in other places in the world. In fact, they’re found in every continent except Antarctica. However, mosquitos are one of the world’s most universally hated animals. It isn’t just their annoying bite that makes mosquitos a contender for this list, though. Mosquitos have earned their rank as terrifying creatures because of the effect they have on human populations. You should consult with your doctor or a travel medical professional before taking a trip and potentially exposing yourself to the disastrous consequences of some mosquito bites.

Photo Credit: frank60/Shutterstock

Mosquitoes are the number one carrier of diseases that can make people very sick. The most common diseases carried by mosquitos in the Amazon Rainforest are dengue fever, malaria, and yellow fever. It’s best to be vaccinated before you plan a trip and take every precaution necessary to avoid being bitten. You can avoid bites by sleeping under a mosquito net, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and traveling during the day when mosquitoes are less active. Take care never to forget your bug spray. There is insect repellent specifically designed for the tropics, so make sure you purchase the correct one before embarking on your journey.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Rattlesnakes, Too!

The Amazon region is known for having some pretty terrifying animals, and chief among them are snakes. When people think of dangerous animals in the Amazon, they imagine enormous constrictor snakes that can take down large animals. Something people might not know is that one of the most dangerous snakes in the Amazon region is also familiar to North America, the rattlesnake. The South American rattlesnake, also called the neotropical rattlesnake, can be found in the savannah regions of the Amazon, but also various sub-species live throughout almost all of South America. On your way to the rainforest, you’ll have to watch out for these everywhere.

Photo Credit: Harris Motion Photo/Shutterstock

There are many sub-species of South American rattlesnake, and they will look a little different. These rattlesnakes overall average five feet long, and they will have a diamond pattern in their scales. The best way to identify them, though, will be the distinctive rattle. If you see or this snake in your travels, you need to get away immediately. They are highly dangerous if they are messed with and have caused several deaths in the Amazon Rainforest. Their powerful venom is a neurotoxin that can hurt your vision as well as kill, so watch out! The neotropical rattlesnake is just as dangerous as the northern varieties.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Beautiful Pink Dolphins

The Amazon rainforest has many animals and plants that seem unusual and almost impossible. The fantastic variety of shapes and colors and sounds of the beautiful and strange wildlife are what most people think about when they want to see the Amazon rainforest. One animal you will need to know if you go to the Amazon will be the boto, a dolphin that lives in the region. The fact there are dolphins in the Amazon should be surprising, but this kind is a river dolphin. The Amazon truly has everything, but the boto still stands out.

Photo Credit: Anirut Krisanakul/Shutterstock

The boto, or Amazon river dolphin, is most known for its surprising and beautiful coloration, like many animals in the Amazon Rainforest. Male botos are pink, making them a dazzling sight. Not all of them have the same amount of pink or in the same areas, making each one a unique experience. Scientists think these river dolphins get their color from fighting and rough play. The more pink a male boto is, the more attractive it is. These river dolphins are also the largest of the few dolphins found in rivers. They can grow to eight feet long, making them an even more breathtaking sight.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The Strangest Bird in the Amazon

People who want to travel to the Amazon rainforest will have many animals in mind that they hope to see. In particular, bird enthusiasts will have plans to see many famous tropical birds like toucans and macaws that feature in nature documentaries. Travelers will always be surprised by just how many different animals they didn’t know of. One bird that will defy all expectations is the hoatzin. Nature enthusiasts will be in for a very different experience. This bird features a bright blue face and striking long-head feathers. Other than the colorful look, it is very different from other tropical birds.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Hoatzins spend their time in lowlands and swampy areas of a rainforest where they eat plants and spend almost all their time sitting at their perches. They are so sedentary because of their unusual diet. The hoatzin only eats leaves and buds, and to this, it has developed a digestive system unique among birds, which works more like a cow’s digestive system. It can bloat so much from eating grass that it has developed a special callous on its chest that supports it like a third leg when its stomach bloats out. This strange but beautiful bird is unlike anything else.

Photo Credit: Dr Morley Read/Shutterstock

This Bat Eats Fish

There are many species of bats in the Amazon rainforest. Most live high in the trees, like most birds, but one bat of the Amazon, the bulldog bat, lives lower to make its home over the water. The bulldog bat is named for its face, which, as you might guess, reminds you of a bulldog. This bat’s square snout and large lips are distinct enough to inspire its name, but they are far from being the most recognizable part of this bat. Bulldog bats have some incredible adaptations for living by the water that will surprise anyone that has not seen them.

Photo Credit: Dr Morley Read/Shutterstock

These bats look for food and spend most of their time around water (perfect for the rainforest), and as a result, they have a kind of natural waterproof coating of oils on their wings. That works so well that bulldog bats can swim! What’s even more surprising than the fact that these bats can swim in the water is the fact that they can hunt in the water too. These bats have almost bird-like feet, large and with serious claws. The greater bulldog bat is also called the fisherman bat because it can snatch fish out of the water like a hawk.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

It’s a Miracle!

One of the most incredible animals of the Amazon Rainforest will have you thinking it must be faked somehow. This small, otherwise ordinary-looking lizard can do something downright miraculous. This lizard is called the green basilisk lizard, but it has another name that is a little stranger. This lizard is commonly called the “Jesus Christ lizard” and that’s not a joke. What could a lizard possibly do to deserve a name like that? The green basilisk lizard can do the impossible by literally walking on water. You wouldn’t believe it if you saw it, but how does the lizard do it?

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The green basilisk lizard’s water walking is an incredible sight that looks like magic, but there is a scientific explanation behind it. This small and light lizard has back feet that are designed for the impossible task. Their big toes have skin that can unfold and make a bigger surface over the water. The green basilisk moves its legs incredibly fast over the water when it runs. It can go a whole five feet per second at full speed. This speed, combined with the wide feet, let the lizard make an air pocket underneath it as it goes; this stops it from sinking.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Enchanting Butterflies

These beautiful, transparent-winged butterflies are found in many different South American countries, but they are only seen in shady areas, deep in the rainforest. They are the biggest butterfly family, and there are over 6,000 species of amber phantom butterflies in the world. The species of amber phantoms in the Amazon rainforest have a range of colorings. Some are amber, but others are reddish, greenish, or brown. While their pigments may differ, all amber butterflies have transparent wings and hang out in the same sorts of shady areas. For the most part, amber butterflies hang out deep in the undergrowth.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

They are crepuscular, which means they are usually active around twilight and are not often seen during broad daylight. As you might imagine, they generally come out at night to eat. Adult amber butterflies like the juice of rotting palm fruits and will also eat fluids from decomposing fungi. Their larvae tend to feed on grasses, bamboos, palms, and such. One species of amber butterfly, Haetera, is so elusive that their eating habits have yet to be confirmed. Though they are usually found near bamboo, so we can guess that they probably have similar eating habits to other amber butterflies.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A Huge Hamster

Capybaras are the proud owners of the title “biggest rodent on Earth.” Twice as big as a beaver, they range up to almost five feet long and two feet high. They are also semi-aquatic and expert swimmers, much like beavers, but are more closely related to the guinea pig. Capybaras are adapted for life in the water, particularly forested water. So, the wetlands of the Amazon Rainforest are perfect for them. They also have webbed feet and brittle fur that dries quickly when they are out of the water. Can you guess why a capybaras’ nose, eyes, and ears are so high on their head?

Photo Credit: Pixabay

That is, so their senses remain undisturbed, even when the rest of their body is completely underwater. It is vital capybaras remain alert because they are a target for many predators. Not only are they hunted by jaguars, snakes, small cats, and birds of prey on land, caimans in the water are also a threat to the capybara. Their teeth never stop growing, so they must continuously graze on plants to keep their teeth from growing too long. Unusually, the capybara eats its own feces. The kinds of grasses they eat do not get fully digested the first time around, so they can eat it twice.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Two-Faced Bug

These huge bugs might look scary, but they are relatively harmless to humans. Usually, when an insect is this big, they bite, but you do not have to worry about that with the peanut head bug. They seem to be more worried about getting eaten themselves. Judging by the other animals in the Amazon Rainforest, it is easy to see why an animal would develop some ways to protect itself from predators. As you might have guessed, the name is about their peanut-shaped head. This bug’s head shape plays an essential role in its survival, but you probably wonder precisely how.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

It is thought that the peanut head bug evolved to have a lizard-like appearance to help protect it from being eaten by actual lizards. So, this is the reason for its oddly shaped head. In some areas, this bug is even called the “dragon-headed bug” because it looks so much like a lizard. That is not the only way they defend themselves, however. The peanut head bug can open its wings, revealing patterning that resembles two giant eyes to scare off potential predators. These big eyes would scare off lots of things looking to make them a quick dinner.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Glass Beauties

These beautiful creatures can be hard to find in the wild rainforest, as they only occasionally come down from the trees during their mating season. The good news is there are at least 60 species of glass frogs, and they are found all over the Amazon rainforest. So, if you know where to go and keep looking, you may come across one. You will want to walk instead of taking a boat to increase your chances of finding one of these difficult to find creatures. Glass frogs range from about fingernail-sized to around three inches long, depending on the species, so be prepared to look hard.

Photo Credit: G.J. Verspui/Shutterstock

With their beautiful, glass-like appearance, it will be well worth it if you find one. While these Amazon creatures are not made of glass, their stomachs are almost entirely transparent. That means their insides are completely visible, except on the top, where they have some color that serves as camouflage. Depending on the species, their coloring will match whatever trees they like to hang out in. Some of the green species of glass frogs have forward-facing eyes and looks strikingly like Kermit, the frog. If you don’t end up finding one, at least you’ll still be able to say you walked through the Amazon.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Creepy Shriek

Among all these majestic, terrifying, and downright creepy animals that call the Amazon Rainforest home, the potoo makes one of the most unsettling wails. The grand potoo is the largest of the species, but there are seven total potoo species, and they all have an alarming cry. People have described the sound the grand potoo makes as a “drawn-out moaning growl.” The name potoo is an onomatopoeia based on the sound these birds make. It is such a distress-sounding call that it is described in some indigenous peoples’ stories as a rainforest spirit crying to the moon.

Photo Credit: Clayton Harrison/Shutterstock

Potoo also looks a little like the Muppets. They have sort of a silly look for how scary they sound. They have small beaks, but surprisingly largemouths that are called “gapes.” In the daytime, potoos do not do much and tend to sit completely still. Instead of a nest-like, we would expect, these birds sit on tree stumps. They use these stumps to camouflage themselves instead of building conspicuous nests that would make them more vulnerable to predators. They also lay their eggs into these tree stumps. It may surprise you to learn that they only lay one egg at a time.

 

Sources:

Encyclopedia Britannica – Glass frog

USA Today – Facts on the Glass Frog in the Amazon Rainforest

National Geographic – Masters of Deception: 5 Two-Faced Species

National Geographic – Capybara

National Geographic – Green Basilisk Lizard

Encyclopedia Britannica – Bulldog bat

Encyclopedia Britannica – Hoatzin

Explore – The Most Dangerous Animals In The Amazon Rainforest

National Geographic – Amazon River Dolphin

