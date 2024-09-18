Amazing Creatures Found in the World’s Largest Rainforest

The Amazon Rainforest can be a lovely place to visit, but it’s also rich with some of the most terrifying animals you’ll ever lay eyes on. Alternatively, not, since many of these dangerous creatures are quite elusive until it’s too late. Before you plan your next vacation, you may want to know what you’re up against first so that you can adequately prepare or change your mind altogether if you’re no interested in coming face-to-face with these creatures. Check out one-of-a-kind Amazon rainforest creatures found in the world’s largest rainforest.

What a Bloodsucker

Leeches have been used in medicine for centuries, as they help blood circulation to areas of the body where it is inadequate. The tyrant king leech, however, is a different story. The tyrant king leach was first documented by doctors in 1996 when it was found in a Peruvian child’s nose. Quite the opposite of beneficial leaches, it caused the child headaches. The tyrant king leach was also found in other people, and all of them had bathed in Amazonian streams. This enormous leach’s scientific name is Tyrannobdella Rex, calling back to the fearsome Tyrannosaurus Rex. However, why does this leach deserve such a name?

Although it’s only three inches long, it has enormous, terrifying teeth in comparison that would make you squirm if you could see them up close. The tyrant king leach’s teeth are a full five times larger than any other leech’s teeth. They use these considerable teeth to create holes in the surfaces of their food sources to feed. As if that wasn’t bad enough, they usually aim for soft areas, like the rectum, genitalia, and eyes. These terrifying leeches feed on mucous membranes in these orifices. Tyrant king leaches, while totally real, are the stuff of nightmares.