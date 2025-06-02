Africa is Literally Splitting in Half – Here’s What Scientists Say Will Happen Next

Deep within the Earth, the tectonic plates are always in motion, shaping the surface of our planet. Nowhere is this more evident than in East Africa, where a dramatic geological phenomenon is unfolding. The East African Rift system, a vast zone of tectonic activity, is gradually splitting the continent in two. This rift is not only a testament to the dynamic nature of Earth’s crust but also a harbinger of significant change. As scientists observe these movements, they gain crucial insights into the forces shaping our world, highlighting both the beauty and the unpredictability of our ever-evolving planet.