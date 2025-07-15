99% of People Have Genes That Predict Which Antidepressants Work (Doctors Don’t Test for Them)

Imagine if unlocking the secret to effective depression treatment was already coded in your DNA. Nearly 99% of people carry genetic variations that can indicate which antidepressants will work best for them. Yet, most doctors never test for these critical markers. This gap between scientific discovery and everyday medical practice leaves millions struggling with trial-and-error prescriptions, prolonged suffering, and unnecessary side effects. Why isn’t this powerful genetic information guiding our care? The consequences of ignoring our genes in mental health treatment are far-reaching—and often overlooked.