Biology

9 Animals With the Closest Genetic Link to Humans

By Shannon Quinn - June 20, 2025

The tapestry of life is woven from DNA, the genetic code that links all living things. While humans may seem unique, astonishing amounts of our DNA are shared with a remarkable range of animals. Exploring these genetic connections not only reveals our evolutionary history, but also deepens our understanding of health, behavior, and biology. While it’s no surprise that our closest relatives are primates, you may be amazed to discover how much we have in common with animals far beyond the ape family. Let’s meet the nine species that are unexpectedly close on the tree of life.

1. Chimpanzee

A curious chimpanzee and a smiling researcher share a moment, highlighting the close genetic ties between primates and humans. | Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Pexels

Chimpanzees are widely recognized as our closest living relatives, sharing an astonishing 98-99% of their DNA with humans. This remarkable genetic similarity is clearly reflected in their advanced intelligence, ability to use tools, and complex social structures. Studies of chimpanzee DNA have offered profound insights into the origins of language, cognition, and even certain diseases. Understanding these connections helps scientists trace the evolutionary pathways that led to human development. Learn more about chimpanzees from National Geographic

2. Bonobo

“A curious bonobo gazes intently, his intelligent eyes shining against the deep greens of the wild jungle backdrop.” | Image from www.flickr.com (Creative Commons Licensed)

Bonobos are another primate species sharing around 98-99% of our DNA, making them nearly as close to us as chimpanzees. Famous for their peaceful, matriarchal societies and intricate social interactions, bonobos offer unique perspectives on the origins of human cooperation, empathy, and conflict resolution. Their genetic makeup has helped scientists explore the development of complex communication and emotional intelligence in humans. Read more on bonobo genetics in Nature

3. Gorilla

A curious gorilla sits beside a human, highlighting the striking similarities in their features and shared genetics. | Photo by Guerrero De la Luz on Pexels

Gorillas share approximately 98% of their DNA with humans, placing them among our closest relatives. Their strong family bonds and expressive faces reveal a deep well of emotion and social intelligence. Research into gorilla genetics has illuminated aspects of our own evolution, from the development of upright walking to the origins of certain diseases. Explore more at the Smithsonian

4. Orangutan

An orangutan gently reaches out to a human, highlighting the deep evolutionary connection between primates and people. | Photo by Petr Ganaj on Pexels

Orangutans share about 97% of their DNA with humans, making them our most genetically similar relatives outside the African great apes. Their remarkable intelligence, problem-solving skills, and unique social behaviors have provided researchers with valuable insights into the evolution of the human brain. Studies of orangutan DNA not only deepen our understanding of ourselves, but also guide critical conservation efforts to protect these endangered primates. Learn more at the World Wildlife Fund

5. Gibbon

A lively gibbon swings gracefully through lush treetops, highlighting the agility encoded in its unique DNA. | Photo by Molnár Tamás Photography™ on Pexels

Gibbons, the agile lesser apes of Asia, share about 96% of their DNA with humans. Known for their distinct brachiation—swinging gracefully between trees—and complex vocalizations, gibbons are key to understanding the evolution of both movement and communication in primates. Their genetic makeup helps researchers explore how these traits may have influenced early human ancestors. Discover more at Live Science

6. Rhesus Macaque

A rhesus macaque sits calmly in a laboratory setting, gently interacting with a human researcher nearby. | Photo by Axel Garbet on Pexels

Rhesus macaques share about 93% of their DNA with humans, making them invaluable to scientific research. Their genetic closeness has propelled major advances in neuroscience, immunology, and especially in the development of vaccines—including those for COVID-19. By studying rhesus macaques, researchers gain vital insights into human biology and disease processes, accelerating medical breakthroughs that benefit people worldwide. Read more at NIH

7. Mouse

“A playful little mouse, whimsically perched atop a pair of reading glasses, cradles a small piece of cheese.” | Image from commons.wikimedia.org (Creative Commons Licensed)

Mice share about 85% of their genes with humans, making them a cornerstone of laboratory research worldwide. Thanks to their genetic similarity, mice have enabled scientists to unlock critical information about human genetics, disease progression, and how different drugs affect the body. These small mammals continue to play a pivotal role in biomedical advancements and the quest for new treatments. Learn more at Genome.gov

8. Pig

“A lovable, chunky pig wallowing joyfully in a muddy patch, embodying the spirit of countryside freedom.” | Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels

Pigs possess an unexpected 98% similarity to humans in their DNA coding regions. Their comparable organ size and physiology make pigs especially valuable for xenotransplantation research and a wide range of medical studies. This close genetic relationship continues to drive breakthroughs in organ transplantation and the development of compatible medical treatments. Read more on BBC News

9. Dog

A clever dog in a tiny lab coat sits beside a scientist, both examining a colorful dog genome chart. | Photo by Yan Krukau on Pexels

Dogs share about 84% of their DNA with humans, a similarity that extends beyond genetics to behaviors and social bonds. This close relationship enables scientists to study inherited diseases and the fascinating journey of domestication. Research on the canine genome has illuminated genes linked to cancer, neurological disorders, and even aspects of personality. Explore more at Science

Conclusion

A vibrant DNA helix spirals upward, branching into a diverse family tree of humans and animals, tracing evolution’s journey. | Photo by Moses Londo on Pexels

The remarkable genetic connections between humans and other animals reveal just how intertwined life on Earth truly is. From chimpanzees to dogs, these shared strands of DNA deepen our understanding of evolution, disease, and behavior. Such similarities drive breakthroughs in medical research, inspire conservation efforts, and remind us of our shared heritage with the animal kingdom. By valuing these connections, we not only advance science but also nurture respect for the rich diversity of life that surrounds us.

