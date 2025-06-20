9 Animals With the Closest Genetic Link to Humans

The tapestry of life is woven from DNA, the genetic code that links all living things. While humans may seem unique, astonishing amounts of our DNA are shared with a remarkable range of animals. Exploring these genetic connections not only reveals our evolutionary history, but also deepens our understanding of health, behavior, and biology. While it’s no surprise that our closest relatives are primates, you may be amazed to discover how much we have in common with animals far beyond the ape family. Let’s meet the nine species that are unexpectedly close on the tree of life.