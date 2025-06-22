4 Organs You’ll Be Able to Regrow from Your Own Cells by 2035

Regenerative medicine is advancing at a breathtaking pace, with stem cell research and 3D bioprinting leading the charge. Scientists are now closer than ever to making organ regeneration a reality—an achievement that could revolutionize healthcare. Imagine replacing failing organs using tissues made from your own cells, eliminating the need for donors and reducing the risk of rejection. By 2035, experts predict that personalized organ regrowth could become standard practice. In this article, we’ll explore four organs likely to be regrown from your own cells—and how these innovations could transform lives.