35 Verified Facts About the 2025 Measles Crisis: Debunking Misinformation

As measles cases surge across the United States, with 301 confirmed cases by March 18, 2025, including 259 in Texas, accurate information has never been more important. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made numerous statements about measles and vaccines that contradict established medical science. His claims, from asserting that measles vaccines cause deaths to suggesting cod liver oil offers miraculous recoveries, have confused the public during a critical health emergency.