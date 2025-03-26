34 of the Most Significant Archaeological Finds Recently Uncovered by Melting Glaciers

The world’s melting ice has become an unexpected archaeological treasure trove. Objects that should have decomposed thousands of years ago instead remained perfectly preserved, frozen in time and ice. From 5,300-year-old mummies to intact arrows with feathers still attached, these finds reveal that our ancestors mastered mountains, developed advanced technologies, and established complex trade networks far earlier than previously believed. As glaciers retreat due to warming temperatures, they’re revealing a lost world of human ingenuity and adventure.