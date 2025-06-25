30 Species That Have Dramatically Changed in Just the Last 50 Years

In the past five decades, our planet has witnessed unprecedented shifts—from soaring urbanization to climate change and technological advances. These forces have dramatically reshaped the world’s ecosystems, altering how countless species live, migrate, and survive. Wildlife that once thrived now faces new pressures, while some creatures have astonishingly adapted to our modern world. This article explores 30 remarkable animal species that have undergone profound changes—whether declines, recoveries, or surprising adaptations—in just the last 50 years. Their stories highlight both the fragility and resilience of life in an age of rapid transformation.