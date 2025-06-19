30 Coastal Cities Racing Against Time to Survive Rising Sea Levels

Across the world, rising sea levels are transforming once-thriving coastal cities into frontlines of climate change. Fueled by melting ice caps and expanding oceans, urban centers face relentless storm surges and chronic flooding that threaten homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods. The socioeconomic toll is immense—communities are being displaced, economies disrupted, and cultural heritage put at risk. As these vulnerable cities race against time, the fight for survival becomes a shared challenge, underscoring the urgent need for global action and innovative adaptation strategies.